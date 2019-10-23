Calistoga Ushers in the 10th Annual Winter in the Wineries Passport Program

Plan ahead to explore and enjoy tastes from the Calistoga AVA

CALISTOGA, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the heels of Harvest Season comes Cabernet Season, a time when the Calistoga Chamber of Commerce and Welcome Center begins its Winter in the Wineries Passport program. Now in its tenth year, the Passport program begins Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 and runs through Sunday Feb. 9, 2020. Passport holders can experience one-time complimentary tastings at each of the 16 participating wineries during this two-month period. Additionally, Passport holders receive special restaurant offers and discounts at select Calistoga lodging properties, spas and downtown shops. The San Francisco Chronicle’s The Press is the exclusive media sponsor of the program.

The cost for a Passport is $60, and pre-orders are now available online: http://visitcalistoga.com/winter-in-the-wineries-passport or by calling the Calistoga Welcome Center: 707-942-6333. Valued at over $400 in wine tastings alone, the Passport is considered the best value of tasting in Napa Valley, not to mention a great gift idea for the holidays!

With each Passport page stamped, Passport holders are sure to enjoy the opportunity to swirl and sip in celebration of the Napa Valley’s Cabernet Season. Participating wineries include an eclectic mix of Calistoga boutique wineries and downtown tasting rooms.

“Whether as a day trip or an overnight event, our Winter in the Wineries Passport is the best way to experience Calistoga” said Troy Campbell, Executive Director of the Calistoga Chamber of Commerce and Welcome Center.

Visitors are encouraged to take advantage of Calistoga’s Winter in the Wineries Passport to experience the intimate nature of this charming community and are encouraged to share their experiences on social media using the hashtag #CalistogaWIW.

People’s Choice Awards

During Passport season, each Passport holder is encouraged to vote for their favorite Calistoga wines, wineries and winery staff as part of the People’s Choice Awards. Those who submit votes will be entered for a chance to win the Winter in the Wineries Instant Wine Cellar. The Instant Wine Cellar includes one bottle of wine from every winery in the passport. That’s 16 bottles of wine!

For more information about Calistoga’s Winter in the Wineries Passport program and participating wineries, log on to VisitCalistoga.com or call 707-942-6333.

About Calistoga Chamber of Commerce

The city of Calistoga is a Napa Valley town known for its natural geothermal waters, popular spas, relaxed atmosphere, adventures in hiking and biking trails, wide variety of wineries and great dining. For information about lodging and dining options, local wineries, spas and events in Calistoga, visit www.VisitCalistoga.com. You can also find Visit Calistoga on Facebook at www.facebook.com/VisitCalistoga, Twitter @VisitCalistoga and Instagram @VisitCalistoga.



