Advanced Window Products Re-Launches Sound Control Windows

Sound control windows for your Houston home

Advanced Window Products has re-launched their line of high-quality sound control windows. Keep the noise out with added protection and sound blockage.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Keep the outside noise out and maintain the peace and quiet of your home-year round with Advanced Window Products’ sound control windows glass package.

Sound control windows are double pane windows consisting of two different thicknesses of glass; one pane being 1/8” and the other 3/16” thick. Due to the different sizes of thickness, sound waves are altered. This creates an additional 30% sound blockage than the standard double pane windows with matching glass thickness. With the additional blockage, you can enjoy the comforts of your home year-round, free from the excess noise of construction or traffic that surrounds your area.

As one of the only Houston window companies to offer this specialty glass package option, Advanced Window Products is focused on servicing each of their customer’s needs.

Advanced Window Products is locally owned and operated. With over 20 years providing excellent customer service and some of the best window warranties, Advanced Windows Products has become a leader in the industry. Their experienced installation team has 40+ years of experience and helped to receive over 500 positive reviews.

Due to their proximity to the coastal areas and partnership with local windstorm inspectors, Advanced Window Products is considered hurricane and windstorm experts. This allows them to provide customers with a turn-key experience in obtaining their windstorm certification and offer the highest-quality hurricane windows, built to protect year-round.

Whether you are in need of storm, energy-efficient, or sound control windows, Advanced Window Products is committed to providing superior installation.

To learn more about sound control windows or to request a free, in-home consultation, contact Advanced Window Products.



