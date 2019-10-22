Access CEO's Worlds’ Best Adjustable Bed 2019 Award Relax In Comfort Support Team A Better Number Bed at A Better Price

Fall 2019 High Point Furniture Market Access CEO’s awarded the x10 number bed the coveted status as the “Worlds’ Best Adjustable Bed” for 2019

While other companies are cutting corners, we continue to enhance and advance the x10 model to continue our pursuit of having the very best bed in America.” — Don DePaulis

WINTER PARK, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today during the Fall 2019 High Point Furniture Market, Access CEO's awarded the x10 number bed the coveted status as the “Worlds’ Best Adjustable Bed” for 2019, the second consecutive year. The x10 was crafted by the Titan’s of Number Beds and launched in December 2017 by Dan Wall, the inventor of the original Flex Head design and Craig Miller, creator of the original number bed.The x10 is often compared to the Sleep Number i10 and while both models provide sleepers with unique customization and personalization over time only the x10 offers a medical grade urethane chamber backed by SizeWise, a leading supplier of hospital beds and equipment, with both Flex Head and Flex Foot design. All other number beds require two separate twins pushed together to have Flex Foot in King size. With separate twins pushed together couples can no longer cuddle due to the split down the center of the entire mattress.The x10 uses a medically recognized monitoring scale to measure pressure and that system works in any position, not only when the bed is flat. The x10 was customized exclusively for Relax In Comfort . based out of Winter Park, Florida with over 52 years of experience in the specialty adjustable bed industry. President & CEO Don DePaulis recently stated “We are very proud of our partnership with American National Manufacturing and our collaborative effort to continue to perfect the x10 component-based design resulting in the best bed for the most discerning consumers”“While other companies are cutting corners, we continue to enhance and advance the x10 model to continue our pursuit of having the very best bed in America.” Depaulis continued. With the x10 number bed you no longer have to be worried about your mattress becoming too soft or too firm or having to compromise your comfort due to the needs of your sleep partner.The x10 number bed is truly the last bed a consumer will ever need to buy due to the fully modular design. By designing the modular mattress, any component can be refreshed or renewed at any time, for a nominal cost under the 25 year limited warranty coverage.



