Rewarding LA Launches Fun Good Food Rewards for Families and Professionals

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency generating proceeds to help fund Kid causes (and school programs); and rewarding referrals with fun all year long. Participate by making referrals to enjoy good food rewards ; Healthy Prepared Food and Organic Produce delivered.According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Join us to help kids and enjoy $1,000 gift cards for Farm Fresh to You (organic produce delivered); or any of L.A.'s Best Healthy Food Delivered (Blue Apron, Home Chef, Kooshi Gourmet, Nutifit, Zen Foods)."How to Earn Good Food RewardsMust live in Southern California.1. Email Jen(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com to see how to participate.2. Every referral that leads to a successful placement; earns a $1,000 gift card.3. Every referral that leads to a successful placement; R4G donates $1,000 to help fund Kids Meditation, LA School, or Sunday School (Scholarships).Carlos Cymerman adds, "We are making a difference fun and rewarding for people who love to do both. Our healthy food rewards are perfect for families, and busy professionals (by the way prepared food can be delivered to your office too)."AboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals great jobs they love, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. And generates proceeds for Kid causes www.RecruitingforGood.com Recruiting for Good is helping fund cause 'Meditation for Kids,' with a fun mission to teach kids peace of mind and improve their lives. Recruiting for Good will generate proceeds from placements...launching in 2020.. To learn more visit www.RewardingMeditation.com R4G is sponsoring Rewarding LA to reward people who participate, and help fund Kids Causes. People make referrals and earn Fun Food Rewards to enjoy L.A.'s Best Visit www.RewardingLA.com



