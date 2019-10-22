NuSierra Colombia SAS Completes First Extraction of Organic Cannabis Oil

“Completion of its first extraction is an important step for NuSierra, in getting this facility ready to manufacture and export medical cannabis products to the world” ” — Matias Gaviria

RIONEGRO, ANTIOQUIA, COLOMBIA, October 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NuSierra Colombia SAS (NuSierra) has completed its first extraction of dried cannabis flower into cannabis oil at its Rio Negro facility. NuSierra uses supercritical, compressed C02 to safely and cleanly extract cannabinoids from its 100% organic, Mayacert certified, cannabis flower.

The Rio Negro facility is a controlled environment production space, designed and built to exacting Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards. “Completion of its first extraction is an important step for NuSierra, in getting this facility ready to manufacture and export medical cannabis products to the world” says Matias Gaviria, NuSierra’s CEO. NuSierra had to consider both INVIMA (e.g. Colombian GMP) requirements as well as E.U. GMP requirements for extraction and finished good manufacturing processes in preparing its facility. “Our manufacturers, distributors and customers”,’ says Matias, “demand products that they can trust – and that means compliance with Colombian and EU GMP.”

NuSierra is a fully, licensed, operating Colombian medical cannabis company, with large-scale 100% organic cultivation, CO2 extraction and controlled environment manufacturing capacity including capsules, tinctures and topicals. Its founders and management team have experience leading large medical cannabis companies in highly regulated markets within the U.S., Canada and Australia. For more information, visit www.nusierra.com or send an email to info@nusierra.com



