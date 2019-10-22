Snowy Mountains wins bid to host the 2020 Oceania Cross Triathlon Championships

Snowies Run Course Snowies Trail Run Start Snowies MTB Course

SNOWY MOUNTAINS |Oceania Triathlon Union announces that the iconic Snowy Mountains is set to play host to the Cross Triathlon Championships in February 2020

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, October 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Oceania Championships will be part of an adrenalin packed month of off road action in the Snowy Mountains. Fresh off the back of the Snowies Mountain Bike Festival, on 14-16 Feb, the Snowy Mountains will once again come alive with off road action with the Oceania Cross Triathlon Championships on Sat 29 Feb, followed by Trail Run Australia on Sun 1 March.

The Oceania Cross Triathlon Championships will be hosted on the world class course at Lake Crackenback Resort & Spa, home of the 2016 ITU World Championships. The Snowy Mountains was chosen due to its outstanding trails, facilities and natural beauty.

Competitors from countries including Australia, New Zealand, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Papua New Guinea, New Caledonia, Palau, Guam, Fiji and the Cook Islands will be invited to take on the challenge against other athletes and mother nature. Oceania championship contenders will tackle a challenging 1.5km swim in Lake Crackenback, followed by a heart pumping 30km of XC Mountain Biking and a 10km trail run within the natural beauty of the Thredbo Valley and Kosciuszko National Park to take out the title of 2020 Oceania Champion.

Competitors will have the chance to take home a share of the $10,000 Prize Pool in the main event, which will also double as the Australian National Championships and one of the qualifying rounds for the 2020 ITU MultiSport World Championships to be hosted in Almere, Netherlands in September 2020. So there’s a lot on the line for athletes attending the festival.

The event will be hosted by the Australia’s National Cross Triathlon Series, TreX and managed by In2Adventure the team that won the successful bid to bring the ITU world championships to the Snowy Mountains in 2016 and have been hosting cross triathlon, mountain bike and trail run events for the past thirteen years throughout Australia.

Amongst the gritty, off road action of the event, athletes will also be treated to the luxury of the race hub at Lake Crackenback Resort & Spa with its 4.5 star facilities on hand, as well as accommodation options and activities at Thredbo Resort to make it a weekend to remember for all athletes.

And it’s not just the elite of the triathlon world who will have the opportunity to experience the amazing racing in the region; groups of mates, friends and members of clubs from across the country will also be making their way to the region to compete in one of the many events and courses on offer. Events include the Oceania Championships, Australian Age Group Championships, as well as Sprint, Junior, Teaser, Dirt Kids, Duathlon and AquaBike events offering the opportunity for all comers to be a part of the multisport action in the Snowy Mountains.

Trail Run Australia Snowies Ultra

The Oceania Cross Triathlon Championships, hosted on Saturday are coupled with another day of extraordinary trail running action on Sunday.

Round 3 of the national Trail Run Australia Series will be hosted in the region with the Snowies Ultra Trail Run.

This is an awe inspiring 50+km course taking in all the highlights of the spectacular Thredbo Valley and Little Thredbo River including the iconic suspension bridges offering views of expansive alpine vistas. But, if you’re not quite up to the full 50km there are other options including the half marathon, 11km and 5km events, as well as a free kids mud rats run.

All in all, if you love being in the outdoors and you want to discover the very best of the iconic Snowy Mountains and off road racing in Australia, then February/March 2020 is the time to do it.

The event is supported by funding from the NSW Government through its tourism and major events agency Destination NSW.

Athletes wishing to be a part of the 2020 Festival are advised to be quick as entries sold out last year.

To find out more and to enter on line go to https://in2adventure.com.au/

About TreX

TreX is Australia’s home grown national cross triathlon series. For thirteen years TreX has positioned itself as the pinnacle of cross, or off-road, triathlon racing in Asia-Pacific. Presented by the premier outdoor adventure event specialists In2Adventure, TreX challenges athletes with a swim, mountain bike and trail run. While each TreX event features an open/elite category the TreX Cross Triathlon national series invites participation from all ages and skill levels. Find out more here: https://www.trextriathlon.com.au/

About Trail Run Australia

Trail Run Australia takes runners to some of the most iconic and stunning destinations in this spectacular land down under. It challenges participants to get off road and take on a challenge against mother nature in some of the most demanding and diverse terrain that the country has to offer.

From stunning beaches, to historic goldfields, remote rocky outcrops and rich rainforests, all the way to the spectacular alpine vistas in the iconic Snowy Mountains. Trail Run Australia inspires runners to tread the path less travelled in this wild and beautiful land.

All festivals include a:

- Half Marathon;

- 10-12km;

- 5-6km; and

- Free Kids Mud Rats Events

- PLUS round 3 also includes a 50km Ultra in Australia’s iconic Snowy Mountains.

Find out all about it here: https://www.trailrunaustralia.com.au/

About In2Adventure

In2Adventure are Asia-Pacific’s premier adventure event specialists, and the proud hosts of the 2016 ITU Cross Triathlon World Championships. With a full calendar of national events scheduled throughout Australia, including cross triathlon, XC Mountain Bike, trail runs and corporate events, In2Adventure fully embraces all things ‘off road’ and ‘off the beaten track’ and offers a unique, individual experience for all ages and skill levels.

For more information visit In2Adventure here https://in2adventure.com.au/events/

Photo Credit: Courtesy Photography by Shioban

2016 Snowy Mountains ITU Cross Triathlon World Championships



