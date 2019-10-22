SimpleLaw Releases Platform Upgrades Including Automatic Time Tracking, Task Management, and eSignature Capabilities

Increase efficiency running the business side of a law firm and spend more time practicing law

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SimpleLaw , a case and practice management software provider that empowers attorneys to spend more time practicing law, adds new features and capabilities to the cloud-based platform to add even more efficiency for users.Automatic time tracking leverages the power of technology, with custom settings for each attorney-user, and tracks time spent on each individual matter in real-time. The intuitive user-interface prompts the user, based on their personal settings, if there is inactivity. Attorneys have the option to track both billable and non-billable time, helping them to understand where time is being spent.Billable time that is tracked is automatically included in invoices, along with other recorded billable expenses.“Attorneys spend the majority of their day, on average, on things other than practicing law,” said Praveen Medikundam, Esq., co-founder of SimpleLaw and an active attorney. “Our focus remains on taking the important work of managing a firm – time tracking, billing, managing payments, and the like – and make it simple. That means the attorney can spend more time practicing law and supporting clients rather than managing the business aspect.”At the request of users, SimpleLaw has also added Task Management to the platform. Tasks can be assigned to members of the law firm, including the individual creating the tasks, and tracked by stage. This addition is another user-requested feature.In addition, based on attorney-user requests, SimpleLaw is now integrated with DocuSign . DocuSign pioneered the development of esignature technology, and today DocuSign helps organizations connect and automate how they prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements.To find out how SimpleLaw can deliver greater efficiency to your cases and practice, visit us at www.simplelaw.com . To book a meeting to see the platform or review our most recent enhancements, contact us at hello@simplelaw.com.About SimpleLawSimpleLaw is a provider of legal case and practice management software, founded by attorneys. Committed to helping lawyers and clients efficiently resolve their legal matters, we harness the power of technology to transform the delivery of legal services. Check out our blog at https://www.simplelaw.com/blog . For more information, go to www.simplelaw.com



