TRUE EPL FANTASY PLAY FINALLY COMES TO THE U.S.

New fantasy soccer platform incorporates a live draft & head-to-head league play to keep managers involved all season long

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- English Fantasy Football (EFF), the leading EPL fantasy platform, today announced the launch of their VIP Commissioner Application BETA program. EFF will be accepting applications for the “First 100 Commissioners” for the newest and most advanced EPL fantasy platform in the world. Those chosen to be one of the first 100 commissioners will receive full Founder VIP status, secure free play for life and have the chance for a fully paid trip to an EPL game in England.EFF or English Fantasy Football, online at www.effootball.com , is the most advanced and most fan-friendly EPL fantasy platform available today. Rather than copy existing fantasy soccer offerings, EFF was built from the ground up to completely fix all the prevalent problems with existing platforms. The gameplay has six differentiators that make it unique to the market.UNIQUE GAME PLAY FEATURES:1. EFF offers a truly realistic and understandable fantasy scoring system that accounts for the game’s most influential plays and reflects what really happens on the pitch…no silly ‘triple points’ or bonuses like other scoring methods2. EFF has an exciting live draft to start the season so each manager creates their own unique squad of players as opposed to budget-based/copycat squads in existing platforms.3. EFF has a fully interactive dashboard that allows for a full waiver wire trading system and complete match tracking. Managers can drag and drop changes for lineups and formations, pick up a key player on the fly or arrange a private player trade with another team in the division.4. Through our relationship with global sports data company OPTA, EFF provides real stats & true live scoring all in real-time as the action happens in the EPL matches.5. EFF features promotion and relegation in leagues with multiple divisions just like most international leagues meaning managers stay engaged throughout the whole season.6. Not only do EFF managers compete in head-to-head league play, they also participate in fantasy FA Cup and Champions/Europa League-style competitions using their same squad of Premier League players…you really have to ‘manage’ your roster all-season long as you compete for trophies on 3 different fronts!!“For too long, fantasy platforms for EPL have lacked the real elements of team management & created ridiculous scoring features such as ‘triple score’ for a player or captain. So I created a fantasy game with my mates over a decade ago based on the incredibly popular NFL fantasy draft format that’s better than any other EPL offering out there," stated Nigel Bowman, EFF chief executive officer. “I took our scoring & game-play format developed over the years and brought experienced coders on board to create English Fantasy Football, the most engaging, realistic fantasy EPL platform available. Fans can experience the best features of the NFL fantasy draft system adapted perfectly for the world’s ‘beautiful game’!”English Fantasy Football - It’s EFF’n Brilliant!!For more information on how to become for one of the first 100 commissioners in EFF history, visit www.effootball.com and apply.###About EFF (English Fantasy Football)EFF is an Austin, Texas based fantasy software company offering the most advanced EPL fantasy gameplay available. Created after 10 years of planning, testing and coding, EFF has the most unique scoring system that account for the game’s most influential plays while providing managers with a true squad management experience. Visit the company website at www.effootball.com



