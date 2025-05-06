Utility Global Appoints Dr. Henrik Adam as Advisor to the Board of Directors

Dr. Henrik Adam

Former CEO of Tata Steel and ThyssenKrupp brings deep executive operational expertise and relationships across steel, automotive, and industrial innovation

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Utility, a global innovator at the intersection of industry and technology, today announced the appointment of Dr. Henrik Adam as Advisor to the Board of Directors. Dr. Adam has more than 25 years of global executive leadership experience, particularly in the steel and automotive sectors.Dr. Adam currently serves as Executive Chairman of Tata Steel Netherlands Holding BV and holds influential leadership positions as President of EUROFER, the European Steel Association, and Chairman of the Steel Institute VDEh in Germany. His deep industry insight and relationships, strategic leadership, and international perspective will support Utility’s mission to shape the future of sustainable industrial innovation.“Dr. Adam’s global expertise, cross-sector experience, and track record of transformational leadership make him an exceptional addition as a close Advisor to the Board,” said Parker Meeks, President & CEO of Utility. “As we continue to scale impact across industries, starting in steel, his guidance will be invaluable in navigating global challenges and unlocking new opportunities.”During his career, Dr. Adam has held CEO roles within both Tata Steel and ThyssenKrupp, leading large and complex operations. His areas of responsibility have included production, research & development, sales, supply chain, and strategic planning. In addition to his industrial credentials, Dr. Adam brings entrepreneurial insight through his involvement with technology start-ups and board-level experience across Europe, the Americas, and Asia.He holds a degree in mechanical engineering with a specialization in automotive technology and mobility.“I’m honored to join Utility as Advisor to the Board at such a pivotal time for industrial transformation,” said Dr. Adam. “Utility’s vision aligns strongly with the challenges and opportunities facing industry today, from economic decarbonization to digitalization, and I look forward to contributing to its next chapter of growth.”###About Utility Global Utility Global pioneers clean hydrogen solutions that power the economic energy transition for hard-to-abate industries such as steel, mobility, upstream oil & gas, refining, and chemicals. Our breakthrough H2Gentechnology harnesses energy from dilute, low-value industrial off-gases and various biogases to produce high-purity, low-to-negative carbon intensity hydrogen from water, without electricity, via our proprietary electrochemical process. H2Gen systems have been proven to provide the utmost operationally flexible and integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure, enabling practical, cost-effective decarbonization.H2Gen also produces a high-concentration CO₂ stream, simplifying and reducing the cost of carbon capture. Designed to be modular, scalable, and with the smallest hydrogen production footprint, H2Gen empowers customers to convert low-value inputs into high-value clean energy, fuels, or feedstocks. This helps heavy industries meet both business and sustainability goals on their energy transition journey.Utility is a portfolio company of Ara Partners , a private equity firm specializing in industrial decarbonization investments. For more information on Utility’s solutions and services details, visit www.utilityglobal.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.