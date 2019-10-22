Info Cubic and Comprehensive Compliance Concepts Announce Strategic Partnership

Info Cubic has partnered with with Comprehensive Compliance Concepts LLC to broaden its scope of healthcare-specific compliance services.

ENGLEWOOD, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Info Cubic LLC is pleased to announce it has entered into a new partnership with Comprehensive Compliance Concepts LLC to broaden its scope of healthcare-specific compliance services.

“Our clients are our number one priority, and Info Cubic is very excited to partner with an organization that shares that same value,” said Dan Mayer, Info Cubic’s Executive Vice President. “This collaboration with Comprehensive Compliance Concepts will help us continue to provide exceptional service by offering even more compliance-related services specific to the healthcare industry, such as fulfilling the role of risk manager and compliance officer, so our clients can focus on the work they love and have some peace of mind.”

An effective compliance program can increase revenue, improve efficiency and reduce costs. The relationship increases access to efficient, accurate background screening solutions and tools needed for a strong compliance program for both organizations’ clients.

“Comprehensive Compliance Concepts was founded with the intent to provide our clients with quality service in a cost-effective manner,” said Jeffrey Scribner, Founder and Director of Comprehensive Compliance Concepts. “We’re looking forward to partnering with another organization that truly loves what they do, and we are excited to offer additional employment screening services to our clients.”

About Comprehensive Compliance Concepts

Comprehensive Compliance Concepts takes on the responsibilities of a compliance officer and privacy officer to ensure compliance and identify ways to increase revenue and reduce liability. CCC also fulfills the role of a risk manager and performs services such as training, CEU accreditation, coding, auditing, compliance program design, HIPAA program design, Fraud, Waste and Abuse program design and more.

About Info Cubic

Info Cubic offers a full suite of domestic and international background check services through an online, mobile-friendly system that enhances both the client and applicant’s screening experience. As an ISO 9001:2015 and PBSA accredited company, it provides industry-leading quality, speed and accuracy. In addition, Info Cubic is a multi-year winner of HRO Today’s Bakers Dozen award for customer service.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.