Ship & Shore Environmental, Inc. Opens Manufacturing Facility in China

Economic conditions do not deter trans-Pacific pursuit of delivering the pollution abatement technology China requires to meet its environmental goals

LONG BEACH, CA, USA, October 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ship & Shore Environmental, Inc. a multinational environmental pollution abatement and energy solutions firm, announced that it has opened a new manufacturing facility in Shanghai, China. Ship & Shore China offers the same capabilities as its U.S. counterpart while holding all rights to its own technologies.This expansion arose both from Ship & Shore's desire to aid China in tackling its pollution problem and mounting economic pressures.

In 2018, Chinese President Xi Jinping signaled a determined continuation of China's fight against pollution as the country began to see the fruits of its environmentally-minded course for the future. This move seemed inevitable as decades of rapid industrialization and economic expansion took their ecological toll. But China's struggle to become a world model for green living remains a work in progress.

With its experience and product portfolio in industrial air pollution capture and control systems, S&SE has worked with local Chinese organizations to implement solutions able to address China's aggressive environmental targets.

"For years, America has been a world leader in manufacturing air pollution control technology," says Anoosheh M. Oskouian, Ship & Shore Environmental's CEO and president. "With China now taking the essential steps needed to master its pollution crisis, I'm very confident our new manufacturing operations, Ship & Shore China, will be an asset to the industry. Our technical expertise will be a tremendous help for China in accelerating its ongoing progress."

Throughout 2019, S&SE has expanded its global footprint, including installations of its RTO technology into Spain, India, and Thailand. However, the current tariff conditions between China and the U.S. have created a level of uncertainty and cost escalation that might impede continued growth into China. Thus, the opening of Ship & Shore China became a necessity.

"Since it started operating in the China market, S&SE has closed deals with two multi-billion-dollar firms, one of whom is a global paint and coating manufacturer, to provide end-to-end pollution abatement services," says John Von Bargen, VP of Engineering for Ship & Shore. "At the same time, our CEO, Anoosheh Oskouian, has been advising the Chinese EPA and equipping Chinese companies with our solutions since the firm's entry into China in 2016. We recognize that while the recent tariffs are unfortunate, we can't allow these short-term complications to steer us away from addressing the pollution control needs of China's 1.4 billion citizens."

S&SE intends for Ship & Shore China to become a leading resource for China's pollution abatement efforts as well as for similar efforts in surrounding countries. Multinational companies with branches in China are encouraged to query Ship & Shore China for their pollution abatement needs. Ship & Shore China will be staffed by local sales and project management personnel, along with continued support from the U.S. headquarters.

About Ship & Shore Environmental, Inc.

Ship & Shore Environmental, Inc. specializes in Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) abatement technologies. The company's proprietary systems help remove these volatile chemicals, which combine to form atmospheric ozone (smog) and include industrial chemicals, alcohol, solvents, and petroleum products, such as gasoline. S&SE's VOC abatement technologies help solve one of the world's most fundamental ecological issues by helping clean the air that people breathe. S&SE's joint engineering center offers technologies and equipment to capture and control air pollution from a variety of manufacturing industries in part through its new Chinese mainland manufacturing facility.



