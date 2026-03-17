﻿Arabian Horse Association Appoints Taryl O’Shea as Chief Executive Officer

Taryl O’Shea, CEO, Arabian Horse Association

﻿Veteran industry leader to guide organization through next phase of renewal, growth, and modernization

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Arabian Horse Association (“AHA”) today announced the appointment of Taryl O’Shea as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective May 11, 2026. O’Shea succeeds lifelong Arabian horse trainer and breeder Stan Morey, who announced his retirement earlier this year after serving the organization with distinction for six years as Executive Director and previously as Commissioner since 2009. O’Shea will lead AHA’s strategic direction, operations, and long-term growth initiatives.

“Taryl brings the leadership, vision, and operational experience—both within and outside the Arabian horse industry—required to guide AHA through its next chapter,” said Lisa Blackstone, President of the AHA Board of Directors. “During our search process, we sought a leader capable of balancing our vision for the future with the change management required to make that vision a reality. Taryl’s passion for and experience with the Arabian horse, combined with her deep executive management background, make her uniquely suited for this role.”

“I am honored and thrilled to join AHA at such an important moment,” said O’Shea. “The mandate coming out of the Convention last year was clear—we need to unite our breed and execute a growth plan. This organization has such an important mission to fulfill. I look forward to working with the Board and our dedicated staff to position AHA for success in a 21st-century world. We must become relevant to a broader audience while ensuring the long-term financial sustainability of the association.”

O’Shea brings more than 25 years of experience in the Arabian horse industry. She previously served as Executive Director of the Arabian Horse Association of Arizona for more than two decades, where she successfully managed and led the internationally recognized Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show. She has also served as Director of the Global Champions Arabians Tour – Americas, in addition to holding leadership roles in the automotive industry. O’Shea has been a member of AHA for nearly three decades.

Her educational background includes a bachelor’s degree in psychology, a master’s degree in business marketing, and executive education programs from Yale University and the University of Pennsylvania.

As CEO, O’Shea will focus on several strategic priorities, including:

• Unite – Unifying the broad and diverse community of Arabian horse owners, breeders, and enthusiasts

• Revamp – Refreshing how the Arabian horse is perceived by highlighting its beauty, athleticism, emotional intelligence, and rich history

• Market – Providing industry leadership in the promotion and marketing of the Arabian horse

• Grow – Expanding participation and significantly growing the Arabian horse community

• Innovate – Transforming Arabian horse shows into dynamic experiences that are fun, rewarding, entertaining, educational, and competitive for exhibitors and spectators alike

The Board also extends its appreciation to Stan Morey for his leadership and contributions to AHA during his tenure and for his commitment to ensuring a smooth leadership transition.

Background

The Arabian Horse Association (AHA) was formed in 2003 through the merger of two historic organizations: the Arabian Horse Registry of America, founded in 1908, and the International Arabian Horse Association, founded in 1950. Today, AHA serves as the official breed association and registry for Arabian, Half-Arabian, and Anglo-Arabian horses in the United States and Canada.

AHA represents more than 14,000 members and maintains a registry of over one million Arabian-related horses. The association’s registry traces its origins to 1908, when the Arabian Horse Registry of America was first established to document and preserve the lineage of the Arabian horse in North America.

At the 2025 AHA Annual Convention, delegates approved a landmark governance resolution that reshaped the organization’s leadership structure, including reducing and restructuring the composition of the Board of Directors. The resolution reflects a clear mandate from the membership to modernize the association, strengthen governance, and professionalize management in order to better promote the Arabian horse and compete in a fast-moving 21st-century environment.

As a full-service nonprofit breed association, AHA supports the breeding, competitive, and recreational interests of Arabian horse owners. The organization administers approximately $1 million in annual prize money, produces nationally recognized competitions, maintains official event and performance records, and develops programs designed to encourage participation, ownership, and responsible breeding.

This year also marks a milestone for the Arabian community. The 2026 “Year of the Horse” coincides with the 60th Anniversary of the Arabian and Half-Arabian U.S. Nationals taking place in Tulsa, Oklahoma, this October. Over 1,700 horses are expected to compete for national titles in Tulsa celebrating six decades of excellence in Arabian horse competition.

For more information, visit www.arabianhorses.org.

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