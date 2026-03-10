The Operating System for Live Events Comes to SXSW - Soundcheck Live Host ‘Made in Austin’ Showcase at Zilker Brewing

A platform built for the people who actually run the show

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Soundcheck Live, the platform built to coordinate and manage the real workflows behind live performances, will host the “Made in Austin” showcase on March 12, 2026 at Zilker Brewing (3:00PM–11PM) during SXSW 2026.

At this year’s event, the company will preview a major evolution of the platform: Custom User Interfaces, a new system that transforms how live-event teams interact with software.

Rather than forcing every organization into a one-size-fits-all dashboard, Soundcheck Live now generates interfaces tailored to each organization’s workflows, roles, and responsibilities. Event companies, agencies, venues, and production teams all operate differently — yet most technology tools require them to adapt to rigid systems.

With Custom UI, the software adapts to them.

The evening will feature live performances from Grandmaster, Grace Sorensen, Next of Kin, Lew Apollo, and Tomar and the FCs, presented in partnership with

Top Down Creative as part of the official SXSW showcase programming.

Soundcheck Live replaces the patchwork of spreadsheets, group chats, contracts, and email chains traditionally used to run performances. The platform allows musicians, bands, venues, agencies, and production teams to organize lineups, communicate, manage logistics, and maintain working relationships inside one environment designed specifically for live events.

“Live music has always depended on coordination and trust, but the tools supporting it were never built for how the industry actually works,” said Ben Ikwuagwu, founder of Soundcheck Live. “We’re shifting the model. Instead of asking live-event organizations to change how they work, Soundcheck now configures itself around their operational reality.”

From Rigid Dashboards to Adaptive Workflows

The introduction of Custom User Interfaces marks a structural shift in how live-event platforms are built.

Different teams require different operational views:

• A venue needs booking visibility and staff coordination

• An agency tracks talent logistics and client deliverables

• A production team manages technical workflows and run-of-show execution

Traditional SaaS platforms flatten those differences into one static dashboard. Soundcheck Live now dynamically generates organization-specific interfaces that reflect actual workflows in real time.

This architecture positions Soundcheck Live not merely as an event management tool, but as emerging infrastructure for the live-events industry — an operating system built around people, not process templates.

The company also continues to explore additional technology layers that will expand long-term collaboration within the ecosystem, with more details to be shared at a later date.

During SXSW, Soundcheck Live and Top Down Creative will host a live industry showcase demonstrating how performance coordination and creative collaboration now operate inside one connected workflow.

Event Details:

Zilker Brewing – Austin, TX

March 12, 2026

RSVP here: https://luma.com/mbbx3bai

​

3:00–5:00 PM

​Creative Hackathon (Free + Open to Public)

​• Join founders, musicians, designers, and developers for a live build session focused on the future of live events, AI, and the gig economy. Come collaborate, brainstorm, and connect.

• Hear from Steven Tran (CTO, Soundcheck) on how we’re using AI to power live event operations and how you can apply these tools in your own work. RSVP required.

​

5:00–6:00 PM

​Live Podcast Interview

​

• A live conversation between Ben Ikwuagwu (CEO, Soundcheck) and Eric Sims (Host, The Cowboy Experience).

• We’ll talk about why Soundcheck exists, what’s broken in live event operations, and how AI is reshaping the industry from the inside out.

​7:00–11:00 PM

​Official SXSW Showcase featuring...

​

• Grandmaster

​• Tomar and the FCs

​• Lew Apollo

​• Next of Kin

​• Grace Sorensen

About Soundcheck Live

Founded by musicians and built for live-event professionals, Soundcheck Live is the all-in-one business platform for the live-events ecosystem. By delivering the operational infrastructure other industries take for granted, Soundcheck Live empowers performers, venues, and production teams to turn creativity into sustainable growth.

For more information, visit www.soundchecklive.io.

