B&H WORLDWIDE CEO RELOCATES TO SINGAPORE TO SPEARHEAD APAC EXPANSION

Stuart Allen, Group CEO, B&H Worldwide

B&H Worldwide's CEO, Stuart Allen has relocated from the UK to Singapore to spearhead the company's ongoing APAC expansion.

I am confident there are multiple growth opportunities for B&H Worldwide services in both Asia and Oceania where we have very strong operations”
— Stuart Allen, Group CEO, B&H Worldwide

SINAPORE, October 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SINGAPORE: B&H Worldwide's CEO, Stuart Allen has relocated from the UK to Singapore to spearhead the company's ongoing APAC expansion. Based at the B&H Worldwide facility within the ALPS Free Trade Zone at Changi Airport, he will be leading the company's global growth plans from the nation-state.

The company has recently doubled the size of its operations in Hong Kong and Melbourne and will announce additional facilities expansion in the region over the coming months.

"Our specialist services are growing on a global basis and some of our fastest growth is in the APAC market. It, therefore, makes perfect sense to base myself in the heart of this region in order that I can lead the drive for expansion in new markets. I am confident there are multiple growth opportunities for B&H Worldwide services in both Asia and Oceania where we have very strong operations," says Allen.

Allen has unparalleled knowledge of aerospace engineering logistics having worked throughout the company’s network in a career spanning 26 years.

B&H Worldwide, Leaders in aerospace logistics

