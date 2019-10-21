beSECURE Partners With Thycotic to Simplify Credentialed Scanning and Privileged Password Management

Beyond Security Logo

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beyond Security, a pioneer in automated penetration testing and vulnerability scanning, announced today that it has partnered with Thycotic, a global leader in Privileged Account Management (PAM) solutions. The partnership offers a seamless integration between Beyond Security’s beSECURE customers and Thycotic Secret Server to simplify credentialed scanning and privileged account security.

“We're happy to partner with Thycotic, a comprehensive yet easy-to-use privileged account management (PAM) solution,” said Aviram Jenik, Beyond Security co-founder and CEO. “Thycotic Secret Server and beSECURE both share the "easy-to-deploy and easy-to-use" philosophy for secure, effective and immediate policy-based security testing on entire networks.”

For large enterprise environments, “authenticated scans” can be difficult to configure since credentials need to be provided for the scan to work well. Gaining these credentials may be difficult or slow as many enterprises are now using Zero Trust architecture with multiple levels of access or have constantly changing usernames and passwords.

“The integration with Thycotic will provide our users with a central place for storing usernames, passwords and SSH certificates,” added Noam Rathaus, Beyond Security co-founder and CTO. “This allows security administrators to rotate passwords and/or certificates used for login without needing to update beSECURE with the updated credentials - which improves their security posture.”

Beyond Security’s beSECURE customers will now have easy access to the Secret Server vault every time they need to retrieve passwords for credentialed scanning. This will increase both efficiency and security when using privileged accounts for vulnerability assessments. This type of “authenticated scan” is more in-depth and can detect policy violations, missing patches and other security issues not detectable via a regular scan.

About Beyond Security

Beyond Security is a global leader in automated vulnerability assessment and compliance solutions - enabling businesses and governments to accurately assess and manage security weaknesses in their networks, applications, industrial systems and networked software at a fraction of the cost of human-based penetration testing.

Product lines include:

beSECURE® (formerly AVDS): network vulnerability assessment, web application testing and PCI compliance scanning

beSTORM®: Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) aka Black Box Fuzzing

beSOURCE®: Static Application Security Testing (SAST) aka White Box Testing

Beyond Security's automated, accurate and simple tools protect the networks and software development life cycle of SMEs across the globe - including industry leaders in aerial and space warfare, banking and finance, media, software development, telecommunications, transportation and more.

For more information, please call Sonia Awan at 747-254-5705 or email soniaa@beyondsecurity.com.

You may also visit our website at www.beyondsecurity.com.



