Carolina Digital Phone Selected by Rose Oil Company to Install Multi-Location Hosted VoIP Phone System

GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carolina Digital Phone, a leading hosted VoIP and telecommunications firm based in North Carolina that serves businesses, government agencies, non-profit organizations, and academic institutions nationwide, has been selected by Rose Oil Company to install a multi-location hosted VoIP phone system.

Rose Oil Company https://www.roseoilco.com operates a fuel division that sells and delivers fuel products to other commercial businesses and farmers. The firm also owns Shell Food Mart, a chain of convenience stores located throughout North Carolina.

To date, Carolina Digital Phone has installed its state-of-the-art hosted VoIP phone system in Rose Oil’s corporate headquarters and administrative offices located in Henderson, North Carolina, and in approximately 25 Shell Food Mart locations. Installations in approximately 25 additional Shell Food Mart locations are scheduled to be completed by spring 2020.

Commented Morgan Watkins, Executive Administrator at Rose Oil Company: “The hosted phone system installed by Carolina Digital Phone has helped us in so many ways, both in our administrative offices, and in our convenience stores located throughout the region. Their customer service and quick response is a plus and a rarity.”

Commented Joan Wilkerson, Major Account Executive at Carolina Digital Phone: “Partnering with Rose Oil Company has been very positive. We are pleased that Morgan and her team know that they can count on us to answer questions and provide guidance, every step of the way. We look forward to supporting this great relationship for many years to come.”

About Carolina Digital Phone

Carolina Digital Phone is a pioneer of hosted phone services, and provides products that improve the capabilities of business, education and government telephony, while reducing their overall cost. The company’s offerings stand out for their excellent value, including very competitive pricing, the industry’s deepest feature set, ease of deployment, and many user-friendly packages – from a full turnkey set-up including dial tone and VoIP phones to automated call answering and routing solutions that work with existing landlines, smartphones or digital phone devices. Learn more at https://carolinadigitalphone.com.

