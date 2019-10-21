Harris Institute Celebrates 30 Years

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Toronto’s Harris Institute will celebrate its 30th anniversary with a special event to raise much-needed funds for two of Canada’s most important charities, UNISON and MusiCounts.The milestone event will feature the Harris Alumni Awards, extraordinary raffle items, fine food, a silent auction of unique items and performances by The Invigilators and electronic turntablist Sara Simms plus special guests.The grand gathering of grads and the faculty and industry leaders who contributed to their success is on Thursday, November 28th from 5PM to 9PM at The Berkeley Church.Details about the event and free 30th Anniversary party tickets are at:For further information:John Harris, President, Harris Institute416.367.0178 or john@harrisinstitute.com



