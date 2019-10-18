WSF Announces Dates for 2020 Athlete Performance Clinics

Western sports athletes working together at the WSF August 2019 Clinic

PUEBLO, CO, USA, October 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Western Sports Foundation (WSF), the first program to provide a full range of health and wellness resources for all athletes in western sports, will host four Athlete Performance Clinics in 2020 in Pueblo, Colorado.The 2020 dates are as follows:February 10-12, 2020May 18-20, 2020July 27-29, 2020November 16-18, 2020Any western sports athlete (18 or older) is invited to register for three days of educational sessions, workouts, discussion roundtables, interactions and use of the newest training and physical recovery facilities available in the Professional Bull Riders' new PBR Sport Performance Center. The PBR Sport Performance Center is the world's only high-performance training and recovery center designed for western sports athletes.National experts and professionals in neurological services, brain trauma education, sports psychology, life skills and mental toughness, counseling, financial planning and physical training will be on hand to assist the athletes in preparing for both current competitions while also planning for their future beyond the sport.“Barrel racers, bull riders, ropers, bareback riders and any other western sports athlete should seriously consider attending one of the four clinics in 2020. You won’t regret the experience or the camaraderie you will develop with other athletes.” commented Mark Dobosz, WSF Executive Director.Western athletes (18 or older) interested in registering for a 2020 clinic or receiving information on the upcoming clinics should e-mail or call Aubrey O'Quin , Director of Programs and Operations at aoquin@westernsportsfoundation.org or 719-242-2900.Individuals interested in financially supporting the services athletes receive through the Western Sports Foundation can do so online HERE. Businesses or corporations who would like to explore sponsorship opportunities should contact Mark Dobosz, WSF Executive Director at mdobosz@westernsportsfoundation.orgor 941-232-4447.About Western Sports Foundation (WSF)Western Sports Foundation is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing the overall success of western sports athletes by advancing their health and well-being. WSF pursues its mission by providing medical, life counseling and financial resources to meet immediate needs and prepare for life beyond competition. To learn more and support of WSF's mission, visit www.westernsportsfoundation.org



