Animal Agriculture is LEADING Cause of Climate Change: Countdown to Year Zero Star Will Make Case at Chelsea Film Fest!

Countdown to Year Zero sounds the alarm about a dangerously downplayed factor in climate change! Dr Sailesh Rao of ClimateHealers.org is the star of Countdown to Year Zero The Chelsea Film Festival showcases films on global issues. Nothing could be more global than climate change.

Dr Sailesh Rao, the leading voice in the new documentary, Countdown to Year Zero, will outline his new white paper and make the case this Sunday at 1pm in NYC!

We can reverse climate change if we reforest a large portion of the land used by animal agriculture. The IPCC is pretending that such reforestation to reduce atmospheric CO2 is not an option.” — Dr. Sailesh Rao, Systems Specialist

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Sunday, at 1pm, at the Chelsea Film Festival in New York City, Dr. Sailesh Rao, noted systems specialist, will make the case that animal agriculture is the LEADING cause of climate change. Dr. Rao has written a white paper where he outlines his argument that the widely accepted statistic that livestock production is responsible for 14.5% of greenhouse gases is a dangerous understatement that - if left unchallenged - will sabotage any efforts to reverse climate change.

Countdown to Year Zero will have its theatrical debut at the Chelsea Film Festival on Sunday, October 20th at 1pm at AMC LOEWS at 312 West 34th street, NYC.

Immediately after the screening, Farm Sanctuary's Gene Baur will host a panel discussion "The Global Climate Crisis – The Clock is Ticking” featuring the film's leading voice Dr. Sailesh Rao of Climate Healers, director/journalist Jane Velez-Mitchell of JaneUnChained News, John Seager, President of Population Connection, Katie Camosy, Senior Producer at Greenpeace and Marta Stoepker of the Sierra Club!

With public statements from actress Alicia Silverstone, Nobel Peace Prize nominee Greta Thunberg, legendary primatologist Dr. Jane Goodall, actor/activist James Cromwell, Moby, Sea Shepherd's Captain Paul Watson of Whale Wars fame, The Save Movement's Anita Krajnc, Nonhuman Rights Project's Steven M. Wise, Rowdy Girl Sanctuary's Renee King-Sonnen, social media influencers Earthling Ed and James Aspey and TEDx speaker Genesis Butler - and featuring the visionary systems analyst Dr. Sailesh Rao - this is the most important story of our lifetimes!

Dr. Rao is a systems specialist who was involved in the creation of new communications technologies in support of the Internet revolution for the first twenty years after graduation. During this time, he was primarily responsible for developing the world’s first single-chip real-time MPEG video encoder, the IEEE 100BASE-T2 Ethernet standard and the IEEE Gigabit Ethernet on Copper (1000BASE-T) standard that is currently deployed in hundreds of millions of computers worldwide. The Gigabit connection technology, 1000BASE-T, is still the workhorse of internet data-centers worldwide.

After watching former Vice President Al Gore’s slide show in December 2005, Dr. Rao made a significant change in his career and founded the non-profit organization, Climate Healers in 2007.

Experience:

Founder and Executive Director, Climate Healers, Phoenix, AZ - 2007-Present

Founded the non-profit organization, Climate Healers, established with an objective to implement a holistic, grassroots solution to climate change and the underlying system of normalized violence that led to climate change.

With an extensive network of grassroots activists, initiated the “Prevent Year Zero” campaign.

With a multi-disciplinary team from the University of Iowa, developed and deployed the Mewar Angithi, a simple low-cost device that improves the efficiency of traditional clay biomass cook stoves by 63% and reduces black carbon emissions by 89%.

With an IPCC land carbon expert from the University of Illinois, estimated the Lifestyle Carbon Dividend, the carbon sequestration potential of a global plant-based transition to be 265 GtC, which is more than the 240 GtC added to the atmosphere since 1750.

Dr. Rao is the author of the book, “Carbon Dharma: The Occupation of Butterflies” which outlines the case for a grassroots movement to address climate change and what such a movement entails.

Dr. Rao also authored the book, “Carbon Yoga: The Vegan Metamorphosis” in 2016 to describe how we can go about implementing this transformation.

More biographical information:

Founder and CTO, Phyten Technologies, Freehold, NJ - 2004-2006

Led a technical team of six engineers in the specification and development of an IEEE 10GBASE-T (10Gb/s on Copper) device in 90nm CMOS technology.

Proposed a Tomlinson Harashima pre-coder based system using a Low Density Parity Check code for the IEEE 802.3an 10GBASE-T standards specification and this was unanimously adopted by the task force in the final standard.

Director of Communications Sytems, Intel Corporation, Morganville, NJ - 1999-2004

Led a team of 60 engineers across three sites (Sacramento, CA, Morganville, NJ and Haifa, Israel) on the system development and implementation of a Gigabit Ethernet on Copper controller device that was marketed by Intel as the 82547 series starting in 2004. Over 100 million of these devices were deployed under the Intel platform.

Director of Communications Architectures, Level One Communications, Inc, Morganville, NJ - 1996-1999

Led the specification and development of the IEEE 802.3ab Gigabit Ethernet on Copper (1000BASE-T) standard.

Founder and President, Silicon Design Experts, Inc., Morganville, NJ - 1991-1996

Led the specification and development of the IEEE 802.3y 100BASE-T2 standard.

Led the specification and development of the world’s first single-chip real-time MPEG video encoder that was marketed by AT&T Microelectronics as the AVP1300E device.

Distinguished Member of the Technical Staff, AT&T Bell Laboratories, Holmdel, NJ - 1985-1991

Designed and implemented several digital signal processing devices, a vertical filter, a horizontal filter and a high-speed static memory, in support of the HDTV protocol standard.

Designed and implemented several digital signal processing devices, a matrix multiplier chip and a adaptive Finite Impulse Response filter chip in support of the Digital Subscriber Loop standards efforts of AT&T Communications.

Education:

Stanford University, Stanford, CA, Ph.D in Electrical Engineering, 1986

Thesis: Regular Iterative Algorithms and their Implementations on Processor Arrays

State University of New York, Stony Brook, NY, M.S. in Electrical Engineering, 1982

Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, India, B.Tech in Electrical Engineering (Electronics), 1981.

Awards and Publications

Over 50 standards contributions to the ATM Forum and the IEEE 802.3 CSMA/CD Working Group.

22 peer-reviewed technical publications

10 U.S . Patents and 3 Canadian Patents

IIT Madras Distinguished Alumnus Award, 2013.

Karmaveer Puraskaar Global Indian Award presented by the Indian Confederation of NGOs, 2008

Intel Principal Engineer Award, 2003

AT&T Distinguished Member of the Technical Staff Award, 1990 5 Exceptional Contribution Awards, AT&T Bell Laboratories

Dr. Rao is available for one on one interviews at the conclusion of the panel this Sunday, October 20th at the Chelsea Film Festival.

He can be reached at: srao@climatehealers.org



