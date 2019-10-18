Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel Accra: Positive Environmental and Community Actions

Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel Accra

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / --Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel Accra is a contemporary 5-star hotel set in an urban oasis within the city’s central business district. Guests are greeted with a friendly Ghanaian welcome at the hotel where efficient service and modern technology ensures your stay is enjoyable in a pleasant, relaxing environment.Green Globe recently recertified the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel Accra for the eighth consecutive year.Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel Accra works in conjunction with Accor Hotels Planet 21 to implement and meet Green Globe standards.Sustainability initiatives at the hotel highlight positive environmental and socio-economic outcomes in the region.Protecting Children From Sexual ExploitationPolicies against sexual commercial exploitation, particularly of children and adolescents are in place at the property. Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel Accra supports Chance For Children, an organization in Accra that empowers street children through the provision of shelter and care for homeless boys and girls. Educational training programs are also run to improve the children’s livelihoods. The hotel conducts in-house training for staff targeting child exploitation, and guests are made aware of issues surrounding the sexual abuse of children via TV channels in guest rooms and media displays in public areas.Sustainability ActionsMövenpick Ambassador Hotel Accra operates a Building Management System (BMS) and Chiller Plant Manager (CPM) that optimise chiller use, conserve energy and improve the safety of HVAC. To reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions, advanced technology such as adiabatic cooling technology is fitted to chillers to reduce atmospheric temperatures around units and Power Factor Correcting Units improve the PF of the chillers. The BMS also controls heat recovery from the chillers maximizing chiller efficiency and captures ‘wasted’ heat from the condenser to preheat water that feeds calorifiers to produce hot water for guest bathrooms.Underground diesel tanks, water treatment plants, steam boilers, electric generators, electrical panels, UPS systems and lighting systems are also managed by the BMS. Furthermore, excess steam from steam boilers is used to freshen air in de-humidifiers instead of heat generated by electrical means.To minimize environmental impacts, boreholes and a rain harvesting system are used to irrigate the hotel gardens thereby conserving water. In addition, staff members are trained in fire detection procedures as well as fire fighting strategies to monitor, prevent and deal effectively with fire outbreaks at the property.Healthy and Sustainable FoodMövenpick Ambassador Hotel Accra offers healthy, balanced and high-quality food at restaurants using vegetables and herbs grown in onsite organic kitchen gardens as well as local products. Eco-friendly practices are adhered to with overfished species eliminated from restaurant menus and the property has focused on reducing food waste by supporting a composting program. New sustainability practices continue to be introduced with the hotel commencing new management systems in food safety in March.About Green Globe CertificationGreen Globe is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com ContactAkoi Amoah -LarbiHygiene OfficerMövenpick Ambassador Hotel AccraIndependence Ave, RidgePMB CT 343,AccraGHANAphone +233 302 611000email Akoi.Amoah-Larbi@movenpick.comweb www.movenpick.com



