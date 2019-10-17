American CyberSystems, Inc. Accelerates Growth Strategy with SyApps Acquisition

ACS Group has ambitious growth plans to become a market leader in helping clients better leverage technology to transform their business.” — Rajiv Sardana, ACS Group Chairman and CEO

ATLANTA, GA, USA, October 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American CyberSystems, Inc. (ACS Group), a leading global information technology, consulting and business solutions company, today announced it has completed its acquisition of SyApps, an IT services and solutions company based in Herndon, VA. The acquisition closed on September 20, 2019.

“ACS Group has ambitious growth plans to become a market leader in helping clients better leverage technology to transform their business,” said Rajiv Sardana, ACS Group’s Chairman and CEO. “The SyApps acquisition is further evidence of that strategy in action.”

Sardana continued, “Not only does SyApps provide complementary offerings in areas such as cloud services, application development and data services, to name a few, its strong foothold in the Baltimore-Washington metropolitan area helps extend the ACS Group brand on the East Coast.”

“We are extremely proud of the business we have built on innovation and strong client delivery and the integration with ACS Group will provide more scalable service offerings to our client base,” said Bala Sundar, co-founder and President/CEO of SyApps. “We are excited about this next phase in the evolution of our business and look forward to the immense possibilities as a global IT service provider,” added Shankar Iyer, co-founder and SyApps Chairman.

ACS Group and SyApps are complementary organizations from a services perspective and share a common culture with a focus on partnering with clients to address the unique needs of their businesses and engaging top talent to deliver. “We are pleased to welcome SyApps and its talented team of professionals to ACS Group,” concluded Sardana.

About American CyberSystems, Inc.

American CyberSystems (ACS Group) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business solutions organization that has been a trusted partner to mid-market and enterprise clients around the world in their digital transformation journey for over 20 years. Our Industry vertical based domain expertise, passion for innovation, combined with the power of technologies in cognitive sciences, cloud computing, data sciences, product engineering, robotic process automation, machine learning, and block chain, helps clients envision, build and run their businesses more efficiently. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, ACS Group has grown to over $800 million in revenue with more than 15,000 employees and consultants worldwide. For more information about ACS Group, please visit www.acsicorp.com.

About SyApps LLC.

SyApps is a technology and management consulting firm in the Baltimore-Washington metropolitan area with strong strategy, process, accounting and technology solutions. Founded in 2003, SyApps has expanded its presence into several large enterprise customers locally. SyApps leverages a distinctive combination of industry expertise, technical depth and differentiated services to deliver the benefits of world-class technology and management consulting service to its clients. SyApps also provides fully-managed IT services from its location in Tampa, FL. Seabrook Partners LLC served as the financial advisor to SyApps. For more information about SyApps, please visit www.syapps.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.