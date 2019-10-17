Business Coach Steve Fretzin Hosting Workshop to Address Common Networking Fears Oct. 24

Steve Fretzin of FRETZIN, Inc.

Author and business development expert Steve Fretzin has the information business professionals need to succeed at networking.

CHICAGO, IL, USA, October 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- When done right, networking can be a delightful and productive experience for any business professional by creating a wealth of new connections and opportunities. When done wrong, or with no plan ahead of time, it can be a disastrous waste of time. And business professionals don’t have time to waste.Join author and business development expert Steve Fretzin on Thursday, Oct. 24 at 6:30 p.m. for his presentation “Fear Networking No More” at Near North Title Group ’s monthly networking event. This free networking event will be held at Giordano’s The Superior Room at 730 N. Rush Street, Chicago, IL 60611.Attendees can expect to walk away with practical, motivating advice to help them master the art of networking and marketing their business to achieve greater success in their law practice. An engaging, dynamic speaker, Fretzin provides tactical methodologies to effective networking, including social media tips, ensuring attendees will never look at networking the same way again.Erica Minchella, a top-rated real estate attorney said: “I believe I am pretty savvy when it comes to building my business, but there has not been a time when I have heard Steve Fretzin talk that he has not given me some ideas, skills or challenges that were not already in my bag of tricks. I find most people who teach about how to market service businesses to have limited ideas. Steve's just seem endless.”Fretzin’s methodologies have been proven effective by hundreds of business professionals around the country, many of them dramatically growing their businesses after engaging him. To learn more about his company, visit www.fretzin.com Event Details“Fear Networking No More”, presented by Steve FretzinThursday, October 24, 2019Presentation at 6:30 p.m.6:00 – 8:30 pm Networking, Cocktails and RefreshmentsGiordano’s, The Superior Room730 N. Rush Street, Chicago, IL 60611For questions or to RSVP, contact Natasha Batch at 312-621-3307 or nbatch@nntg.com, or Laurent Marin at 312-419-3914 or lmarin@nntg.com.Near North Title Group is a full-service title, escrow, construction and 1031 exchange company that has been offering clients a comprehensive portfolio of national commercial and residential title services for over 30 years.Since 2004, Steve Fretzin has devoted his career to helping law firms and lawyers master the art of business development and branding to achieve their financial goals and the peace of mind that comes with developing sustainability in the legal space.Driven, focused and passionate about helping attorneys reach their full potential, Steve is regarded as the go-to expert coach, trainer, and speaker on business development and marketing for attorneys. He provides clients with proven methodologies for what they need to do, say and execute in order to build a serious book of business. Attorneys have been able to double and triple their business in 12 to 16 months when working with Steve.In addition to writing two books on legal business development, Steve has been featured in the Chicago Tribune, Crain’s and Entrepreneur.com. He has appeared on NBC News, WGN Radio and has written articles for Attorney at Law magazine, the National Law Review, the American Bar Association, and the Illinois State Bar Association. He also authors a monthly column in the Chicago Daily Law Bulletin.



