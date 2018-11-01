FRETZIN, INC. WELCOMES ATTORNEY BARRY ZLOTOWICZ AS NEW DIRECTOR OF MARKETING
Fretzin, Inc., a Chicago-based legal business development firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Barry Zlotowicz, Esq., as its new Director of Marketing.CHICAGO , IL, USA, November 1, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fretzin, Inc., a Chicago-based legal business development firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Barry Zlotowicz, Esq., as its new Director of Marketing, who will help the company continue to grow its mission of delivering the highest quality development and marketing services to law firms.
“We are so happy to have Barry Zlotowicz on board here at Fretzin, Inc.,” said owner Steve Fretzin. “As an attorney, he understands our clients and the legal industry perfectly. As a marketer, he’s a strategic thinker who understands how to drive results and build a law firms brand. Our clients are going to love working with Barry.”
Zlotowicz brings to the Fretzin team a tremendous amount of experience in both the legal and the marketing fields.
In addition to being a practicing employment and personal injury attorney since 1993, he has been pioneering in the legal marketing field for close to 20 years. As a sales rep for Westlaw and Findlaw.com, he helped many attorneys get online with their own websites for the first time in the early 2000’s. In addition, he has years of experience developing, managing and writing content social media content for YouTube, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.
In his new role, Zlotowicz will oversee Fretzin, Inc.’s various business development initiatives for law firms including sales, business management efforts and creating digital and social media marketing platforms for clients. He will meet, evaluate and strategize with solo and small firms to drive their brand and act as their outsourced CMO.
Zlotowicz said his passion for helping lawyers build their brand online led him to take this new role, and he looks forward to joining the Fretzin team and providing digital and other marketing services to law firms nationwide.
“Steve is an incredible bundle of energy and excitement about offering services to lawyers. That is contagious,” Zlotowicz said. “Lawyers were never taught to engage in sales and marketing. However, in this day and age it is critical for attorneys to develop a book of business to advance their career. I look forward to working with him on these efforts.”
For more information about the business development services Fretzin, Inc. provides to the legal community, visit www.fretzin.com or call (312) 981-0119.
Fretzin, Inc., is devoted to helping law firms and lawyers master the art of business development and branding to achieve their financial goals and the peace of mind that comes with developing sustainability in the legal space.
Driven, focused and passionate about helping attorneys reach their full potential, founder Steve Fretzin is regarded as the go-to expert coach, trainer, and speaker on business development and marketing for attorneys. He provides clients with proven methodologies for what they need to do, say and execute in order to build a serious book of business. Attorneys have been able to double and triple their business in 12 to 16 months when working with Steve.
