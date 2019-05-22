Attorneys Who Want to Double or Triple Business Can’t Miss “The Ambitious Attorney” from Steve Fretzin

Cover image of "The Ambitious Attorney" by Steve Fretzin

Attorneys struggling to build their business or unsure about marketing won't want to miss "The Ambitious Attorney" from Steve Fretzin.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Whether you’re a solo practitioner or a member of a large firm, attorneys who find themselves struggling to grow their law practices can’t miss Steve Fretzin’s new book, “The Ambitious Attorney,” releasing summer 2019.In his third book, Fretzin, a Chicago-based expert in the field of legal business development and marketing, shares insights and proven methods to help ambitious attorneys to double or triple the size of their law practice. Mr. Fretzin has more than 15 years of experience coaching lawyers who are dedicated to learning and practicing his methodologies.“If you are a lawyer who is already as busy and successful as you want to be, congratulations and keep doing what you are doing,” said Scott C. Anderson, Founder and Publisher of Leading Lawyers Magazine. “Everyone else, literally, needs to buy, read and follow the simple steps detailed in Steve’s book, ‘The Ambitious Attorney.’ These are practical, easy, simple and valuable steps you can start on today to improve your bottom line, indeed your life. I respect Steve’s experience and perspective and I know you will, too.”“The Ambitious Attorney” includes dependable and simple tactics for making networking events worthwhile; how attorneys can increase their client list without sales tricks; how new, young attorneys can find a foothold in an often-crowded marketplace and much, much more."While my first book focused on a sales-free selling process and my second on effective networking for attorneys, this new book brings it all together to help any attorney succeed,” said Fretzin. “I know attorneys will get tremendous value from reading it and applying the content in their law practices."To kickoff the publication of “The Ambitious Attorney”, Fretzin is hosting an open house event on Tuesday, June 4 at his downtown Chicago office. Copies of the book will be available for purchase, and Fretzin will available for signing and speaking with attendees.Event details:- Tuesday, June 4th- 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.- FRETZIN office: 180 N. LaSalle Suite 3700 Chicago, IL 60601- Pizza and soda will be served- Cost: FREEAttendees can RSVP at https://bit.ly/2VW695j . For more information, contact Steve Fretzin at steve@fretzin.com or (312) 981-0119.Fretzin, Inc., is devoted to helping law firms and lawyers master the art of business development and branding to achieve their financial goals and the peace of mind that comes with developing sustainability in the legal space.Driven, focused and passionate about helping attorneys reach their full potential, founder Steve Fretzin is regarded as the go-to expert coach, trainer, and speaker on business development and marketing for attorneys. He provides clients with proven methodologies for what they need to do, say and execute in order to build a serious book of business. Attorneys have been able to double and triple their business in 12 to 16 months when working with him.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.