Help Your Diabetes (HYD) Announces Grand Opening Of Their 17th Diabetes Reversal Clinic

The World's #1 Diabetes Reversal Program

HYD continues to open clinics all over the US and is continuing to save lives every day.

Type 2 Diabetes Is Reversible When You Follow Our Proven Program” — Dr. J. Murray Hockings

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, October 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Help Your Diabetes (HYD) is excited to open their new clinic in Charlotte, NC, which is their 17th clinic in the US.HYD also has 12 more clinics in the process of opening in the next 5 months and plan on having 50+ clinics open by June 2020."As we continue our rapid expansion, we are continually humbled and honored to be a part of saving so many lives with our diabetes reversal program. We hear success stories daily from patients in our program, who are now off all their diabetic medications and have normal blood sugar and they now can live their life without the fear of developing a severe diabetes complication, like blindness, kidney failure, heart attack/stroke or amputation. As rapid as our growth has been (16 new clinics opened in the past 14 months), it's still not fast enough, because there are millions of diabetics that don't know about our program yet and we need all diabetics to have the opportunity to reverse their terrible disease", says Dr. J. Murray Hockings , Founder/CEO of HYD.For more information on HYD, go to www.HelpYourDiabetes.com



