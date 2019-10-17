HR Open Standards Announces Partnership with Access for Learning,PESC, US Chamber Foundation and other Organizations

HR Open Standards Announces Partnership with Access for Learning: Joins PESC, US Chamber Foundation and other Organizations for T3 Initiative

WASHINGTON DC, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- HR Open Standards is excited to begin a partnership Access 4 Learning Community (A4L). A4L has 20 years of experience in K12 interoperability focused on well-established and transparent, governance, finance, and development processes. A4L works with school, state, government, and vendor members to collectively address all aspects of learning information management and access to support learning. For more information contact staff@A4L.org.HR Open and the Postsecondary Electronic Standards Council ( PESC ) have worked together for many years and formed a formal partnership in 2017. These partnerships with PESC and A4L allow collaboration between the organizations ensuring the best outcome for the education and employment industries.HR Open Standards, A4L, PESC and other organizations are partnering with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation on the T3 Network Pilot Projects. The Comprehensive Learner and Worker Records project looks to identify the gaps in and develop public-private standards for education, military, and employment records.For more information about our partnerships or workgroups please contact Kim Bartkus, Executive Director, kim@hropenstandards.org.About HR Open StandardsThe HR Open Standards Consortium is the only independent, non-profit, volunteer-led organization dedicated to the development and promotion of a standard suite of HR-XML and HR-JSON specifications that simplify Human Resources-related data exchanges. Learn more and download the HR-XML and HR-JSON data exchange standards from the HR Open Standards website.About the Access 4 Learning CommunityThere is no other global community made up of educational marketplace product and service providers and the customers they serve, collaborating daily to address real word learning information and resource issues. The Access 4 Learning (A4L) Community, previously the SIF Association, is a unique, non-profit collaboration composed of schools, districts, local authorities, states, US and International Ministries of Education, software vendors and consultants who collectively address all aspects of learning information management and access to support learning. The A4L Community is “Powered by SIF” Specifications as its major technical tool to allow for this management and access simply, securely and in a scalable, standard way regardless of the platform hosting those applications. The Access 4 Learning Community has united these education technology end users and providers in an unprecedented effort to give teachers more time to do what they do best: teach. For further information, visit https://www.A4L.org



