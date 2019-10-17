Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner Visits Houston EB5’s Latest Project, The Allen

Houston EB5 welcomes Mayor Sylvester Turner to The Allen to discuss the economic and community impact of the $500M-plus development along Allen Parkway. Mayor Sylvester Turner and Roberto Contreras of Houston EB5. Houston EB5

The project is a high-end, multi-use development which will include multiple luxury residences, hotels, and other amenities.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houston EB5 is pleased to announce Houston Mayor, Sylvester Turner, visited the company’s latest project, The Allen , on August 21st, 2019.The Allen is a comprehensive project being developed along the Allen Parkway by DC Partners, with investment from Tianquing Real Estate Development and Westmont Hospitality Group. The Allen is a luxury, multi-use development which will include a variety of high-end brands and amenities, such as Thompson Hotel, the Residences at The Allen, a lifestyle pavilion, designer retail spaces, world-class office buildings, and so much more.“Our latest project is quite substantial, meaning there will be a host of benefits to the local community,” says Roberto Contreras, CEO of DC Partners and Houston EB5. “Our statistics indicate Phase 1 of The Allen will support 1,731 new jobs and increase Houston MSA Labor Income by $128.8M, with an additional $176.5M for input and commodities. Additionally, our numbers indicate the project will bring more than $78M in foreign and direct investment to Houston.”In August, Houston Mayor, Sylvester Turner, visited The Allen to discuss the economic and community impact of the $500M-plus project. The Mayor attended the site with Andy Icken, City of Houston’s Chief Development Officer.“We were very pleased to welcome Mayor Turner and Mr. Icken to the project’s site,” stated Contreras. “In order to ensure the development meets the financial interests of the city, we appreciate Mayor Turner and his staff recognize the relationship between the public and private sector to improve communities, bring new jobs to the area, and realize new investments.”For more information about Houston EB5 and to view opportunities for investment in their projects, please visit https://www.houstoneb5.com/ About the CompanyHouston EB5 was founded in 2010 to help international investors gain permanent United States residency in return for making a qualified real estate investment. Certified by United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) as an EB5 Regional Center, Houston EB5 has more than 25 years of real estate experience.Alongside DC Partners, Houston EB5 works with industry experts to develop high-quality high-rise, mixed-rise, mixed-use, and suburban real estate projects.Altogether, Houston EB5 has completed six successful raises, totaling over $125 million for Eighteen 25, District Loft, Thompson San Antonio, Marlowe, Arabella, and Astoria projects.

Residences At The Allen



