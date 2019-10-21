Respond Fast revolutionizes consumer engagement through smart speakers

Respond Fast is enabled on Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Microsoft Cortana devices. Respond Fast Respond Fast can be used with a variety of offline marketing initiatives.

Respond Fast, a Voice Activated Call-To-Action (VACTA) technology allows consumers to use smart speakers to engage with advertising and brands.

Now, VACTA is the ticket to engage your customers and prospects, gather valuable marketing data and lift response.” — Mike Gunderson, Founder, Respond Fast

HAYWARD, CA, USA, October 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Respond Now, LLC announces the launch of Respond Fast , a Voice Activated Call To Action (VACTA) technology that extends offline marketing and brand engagement through the use of smart speakers.Respond Fast uses a unique phrase or code printed or announced on offline advertising media, such as a print ad, collateral piece, TV/radio spot, billboard, signage, direct mail piece, or product label/packaging. A customer simply says, “[Alexa/Google], Launch Respond Fast,” then are prompted to provide their phrase or code tied to a campaign or prospect outreach. Relevant marketing messaging and calls to action follow.Depending on the nature of the interaction, the smart speaker can fulfill the request, or gather information needed to follow up via phone, shipping, or digital communication (e.g., text, email, website).Shiny New Toy With Staying Power“It’s frictionless. Customers see the code, speak it, and voila, they're connected to a fulfillment protocol." notes Respond Fast founder Mike Gunderson. "This type of immediacy and ease is fueling the meteoric rise of smart-speaker use, and helping ensure this shiny new toy will maintain its luster for a long time to come. All across the country, smart speakers are fast becoming the preferred method of searching.”Voice Poised To Revolutionize The LandscapeA late 2018 Contentmarketinginstitute.com article reinforces Gunderson’s view: “How Voice-Activated Tech Will Change Content Marketing...Move over mobile marketing: A little voice is whispering that your time as ‘the next big thing’ is almost up... Actually, that whisper is more of a shout, and it’s ‘Echo’-ing across the digital landscape, as voice-response technology is rapidly emerging as the most disruptive force to hit the industry since the internet became a visual medium.”An early 2018 study by Capgemini Digital Transformation Institute estimated that already 24% of respondents preferred a voice assistant to visiting a website. Within a couple years, that figure is expected to rise to 40%. The study points out, “Voice assistants will revolutionize ecommerce.”A March 2019 Techcrunch.com report speaks to the smart speaker boom. In the US, the number of owners grew 40 percent over 2018, “to now reach 66.4 million — or 26.2 percent of the U.S. adult population.” Another 2019 Techcrunch report, citing global growth, notes that smart speaker growth from 2018 to this year will be “82.4 percent, from 114 million units in 2018 to 207.9 million in 2019.”Listen Up, Brand MarketersJust as the internet revolutionized marketing perspectives and practices in the nineties, voice-activated response is stepping into those shoes today. Notes the Content Marketing Institute article: “...brands can – and should – start to integrate voice-response technology into their marketing plans...there are already over 1 billion voice searches conducted every month, and comScore estimates that, by 2020, 50% of all searches will be voice-based...43% of companies already invest in technology to enable voice marketing, according to a survey taken at the 2018 Digiday AI Marketing Summit.”Gunderson Direct VP of Accounts, Jeff Tarran, points out, “By 2021, projections predict that smart speaker sales will outpace tablets. No marketing executive can afford to ignore this trend.”Clear Attribution, Easy Integration Fuel Marketer InterestBesides lifting response, Respond Fast provides clear attribution and easily integrates into new or existing campaigns. Plus, users can get 100% attribution to their voice campaign offer, creative, audience, and marketing channel to accurately chart how each marketing campaign performs. Respond Fast offers easy options for total tracking.Quickly Set Up Campaigns And Review ResultsSetting up a Respond Fast VACTA program is fast and easy. Through one convenient dashboard, users can create the offer, decide how to deliver it, launch the campaign, analyze results and refine/improve subsequent efforts.Individualized direct mail and the like can further enhance relevant targeting and response using a “unique offer code” for each printed piece. In essence, it’s the voice-activated version of a Personalized URL (PURL), where every recipient gets directed to their personal web landing page.Visit RespondFast.com for more information, or just tell your smart speaker to “Launch Respond Fast” and use keyword “Trial.”

How Respond Fast works. Respond to offers using a Smart Speaker.



