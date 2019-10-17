Integrated Medical of Ohio offering revolutionary ShockWave therapy as a part of their Male Sexual Wellness Program

Integrated Medicine of Ohio

Integrated Medical of Ohio now offering state-of-the-art ESWT (Extra Corporeal Shock Wave Therapy) to treat ED

Research shows that ESWT is non-invasive therapeutic modality that is effective, convenient and safe.” — Joy Vale, Patient Care Coordinator

INDEPENDENCE, OHIO, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ESWT (Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy) uses the power generated from acoustic sound waves and radial shockwaves to stimulate blood vessel growth called neovascularization. This process forms new blood vessels, increasing much-needed blood flow to the region. While this treatment has been used successfully in a number of orthopedic areas, which include fractures, joint inflammation, and plantar fasciitis, researchers and several studies have shown that low-intensity ESWT is helping men suffering from erectile dysfunction. There are more studies being presented on a daily basis and the success rates are significant. Sexual wellness is a growing concern among today's adults; there are many causes including lifestyle, environment, genetics, and illness. ESWT provides a non-drug oriented solution.

Paula Abbott, CNP of Integrated Medicine of Ohio stated, “Decreased blood flow to the penis is the most common causation for difficulty attaining and maintaining erections. Blood flow to the penis is a crucial component in the firmness of erections. Increasing vascularity to the penis and thereby blood flow, erections prove to be firmer and longer-lasting. Utilizing our protocol with our male enhancement device has been shown to provide significant improvement for male sexual wellness.” “Research shows that ESWT is a non-invasive therapeutic modality that is effective, convenient and safe,” says Joy Vale, Patient Care Coordinator for the clinic. “I love the fact that there is now a natural solution to such a common problem.”

At Integrated Medicine of Ohio, we deliver a Multi-Step Regenerative Medicine Program. We combine Human Cell Tissue and PRP (Platelet-Rich-Plasma), which has an abundance of healing factors and proteins within it to enhance the cell tissue activation. We also use cutting-edge equipment that is designed to increase oxygen and blood flow at a cellular level. This is effective on its own by also increases the regenerative benefits of the Cell Tissue or PRP injection. Some of the indications focused on are Sexual wellness (male and female), hair restoration, facial aesthetics, and chronic joint pain.

The medical team at Integrated Medicine of Ohio is also proud to be a founding member of The Ellison Regenerative Group which is educating other Clinics, Doctors and Nurse Practitioners across the United States and working with an Advisory Board of doctors to give every clinic the latest and best training and updates of this Multi-Step Regenerative Medicine Program. Medical Doctors and Nurse Practitioner’s fly in from all over to be trained by The Ellison Regenerative Group.

ESWT treatment for ED



