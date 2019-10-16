Mind Commerce seeks Comments regarding Financial Impact of Unwanted Robocalls upon Legitimate Business Customer Contact

Firm seeks to Identify Impact of Consumers not Answering Business Calls

How are Unwanted Robocalls impacting your Customer Contact Operations?” — Mind Commerce

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading ICT research and consulting company, Mind Commerce, is conducting a study to assess the impact of unwanted robocalls upon consumer behavior. The company is seeking comment from leading customer contact and enterprise organizations to quantify the negative impact of consumers not answering calls from legitimate businesses.

Mind Commerce sees an industry need to balance the mitigation of unwanted robocall with the desire for legitimate business calls to be answered by consumers. The primary goal of this study is to assess the impact of unwanted calls upon consumer behavior relative to consumers not answering calls initiated from ethical, law-abiding businesses.

Contact Mind Commerce to support the study at: https://mindcommerce.com/about/contact/

Initial findings indicate a wide ranging impact from less than $100 for retail service related calls to over one thousand dollars per missed customer engagement involving higher valued goods and services. Calls are typically not answered by consumers for three primary reasons: (1) An unrecognized number that is not in address book, (2) consumer use of solutions that send all calls not in address book automatically to voicemail, and (3) robocall applications that erroneously indicate a legitimate business call as problematic, which is also referred to as a false positive.

As part of the study, Mind Commerce is accepting confidential responses in conjunction with signing a Non-disclosure Agreement as a binding agreement to not disclose company-specific information. This is in concert with Mind Commerce plans to only report results in an anonymous manner.

At the conclusion of the study, Mind Commerce will only disclose anonymized results, citing overall averages and by contact type and industry. The intent is that this information will assist the communications industry to optimize unwanted call management solutions.

About Mind Commerce

Mind Commerce is an information services company that provides research and strategic analysis focused on the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) industry. Our ICT reports provide key trends, projections, and in-depth analysis for infrastructure, platforms, devices, applications, services, emerging business models and opportunities.

We focus on key emerging and disintermediating technology areas for service providers, technology providers, developers (communications, applications, content, and commerce), systems integrators and consultants, government organizations and NGOs, and the financial community. Visit us at https://mindcommerce.com/

MEDIA: We welcome discussions about our research in support of your news article, blog, or professional industry portal.

Contact us via email at Contact@MindCommerce.com or Call: +1 206 395 9205

About Mind Commerce



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.