Mike Brandner Injury Attorneys Files First Lawsuit Against Defendants After Collapse of New Orleans Building Project

The New Orleans law firm filed suit with the Civil District Court for the Parish of Orleans in the state of Louisiana on behalf of three injured workers.

We want to make sure that the involved parties preserve all evidence, which is why we quickly filed this lawsuit.” — -Mike Brandner, ESQ.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mike Brandner Injury Attorneys announced today that the firm is now accepting cases for review for potential claims against 1031 Canal Investments, LLC., Citadel Builders, Harry Smith Baker Architects, Heaslip Engineering, and Moses Engineers, and their insurers for committing wrongful acts which resulted in the collapse of the Hard Rock Hotel construction site causing harm to those within the state of Louisiana. Further, the New Orleans-based law firm announced that they have filed suit with the Civil District Court for the Parish of Orleans in the state of Louisiana (19-10819) and are currently representing three individuals who were harmed in the construction accident: Elias Membreno, Ronal Enrique Borjas Rodas, and Mariano Bonilla.

The Hard Rock Hotel project in New Orleans entailed an 18-story, 350-room hotel, plus 62 one- and two-bedroom condos, and retail space and was estimated to open in spring of 2020. The total cost of the project was slated at $85 million.

More than 100 people were working on the construction site when the building collapsed. Mike Brandner, ESQ. recently stated:

“Recently, claims of corners being cut with the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino project had started to surface. One of the most recent instances includes the documented and televised picketing of Local 130 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers at the construction site in early September after findings pointed to contractors employing unlicensed and unqualified electricians, against city ordinances. This is just one example of claims showing potential acts of negligence that placed 100s in harm’s way. These individuals, their families, locals and tourists in the area, as well as local businesses deserved more respect and treatment than to be subjected to callous and thoughtless wrongful acts that resulted in the collapse of the New Orleans Hard Rock Hotel. And, we want to make sure that the involved parties preserve all evidence, which is why we quickly filed this lawsuit.”

Mike Brandner Injury Attorneys is taking a leading role in stepping up for those who have been harmed by this catastrophic event. Individuals and families who believe they have been affected by wrongful and negligent acts are invited to contact the firm for a free, no-obligation case consultation. For more information or to schedule a consultation with their legal team, please call 504-345-1111 or visit mikebrandner.com to share your story through an online case review form.



More About Mike Brandner Injury Attorneys

Mike Brandner Injury Attorneys has successfully represented victims from a variety of backgrounds with lawsuits against large insurance companies, Fortune 500 companies, large corporations, condominium associations, labor unions, and more involving injuries related to traffic accidents, defective products, workplace accidents, maritime accidents, railroad accidents (FELA), and other accidents. Find out more about Mike Brandner and his team of New Orleans injury attorneys online at MikeBrandner.com or by calling (504) 345-1111. You can also interact with the law firm by connecting with them on Twitter and Facebook.

