Mente Group Exhibiting Gulfstream G650 BizJet at Las Vegas Convention

Ultra long-range G650 will be on static display at Henderson Executive Airport in Las Vegas

Offered for $47.95 Million

This particular low-time 14-passenger G650 was flown by a global Fortune 500 company, meets mandated ADS-B requirements, and shows well.” — Mente Group President and CEO Brian Proctor

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, October 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mente Group, a leading full-service aviation consulting firm with global reach, will display a Gulfstream G650 Business Jet for sale at the 2019 NBAA Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition Oct. 22-24 at Henderson Executive Airport in Las Vegas, Nev.

Asking price for the 2016 ultra-long-range Gulfstream business jet is $47.95 million. It will be on static display at SD709 at the airport, along with a Mente team of aviation transaction professionals.

"This particular low-time 14-passenger G650 was flown by a global Fortune 500 company, meets mandated ADS-B requirements, and shows well," said Mente Group President and CEO Brian Proctor. "It is one of several pre-owned bizjets that Mente Group is currently offering for sale," he added.

Mente is also offering others: a 2016 and a 2017 Bombardier Global 6000, a Gulfstream G280, and a Bombardier Challenger 300. In the non-business jet category, Mente is representing a flying 1966 Northrup F-5B Freedom Fighter, complete with ejection seats and spares.

With offices in Dallas, Boston, Chicago, Portland, San Francisco and Scottsdale, Mente Group professionals have handled more than $10.5 billion in aircraft transactions, compiled more than 60 years of aviation experience, and executed more than 500 business jet deliveries.

The company specializes in aircraft transactions, talent management, asset management, and strategic, operational, and technical consulting. Mente serves large corporations, growth companies and private individuals. The company offers completion management services that include interior outfitting oversight and new business aircraft delivery.

Mente Group partners with many of the world's largest corporations, prominent entrepreneurs, growth companies, and private individuals, including Andor Capital, Bank of Texas, BNSF Railway, Capital One, Delhaize Group, Entergy, Food Lion, JPMorgan Chase, LG, MassMutual Financial Group, Medical Properties Trust, MetLife, Quexco, Inc., Raytheon, Sprint, Stanley Black & Decker, Summit Alliance, and Williams-Sonoma.

Mente Group is a member of Air Charter Safety Foundation, International Business Aviation Council (IS-BAO), International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA), National Business Aviation Association (NBAA), and the National Aircraft Finance Association (NAFA). It is an IADA-accredited aircraft dealer. Brian Proctor is Chairman of IADA. For more info on Mente Group see www.mentegroup.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.