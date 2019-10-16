Crestcom Partners With OneEleven to Scale Up Leadership and Culture

Partnership empowers tech scaleups with internationally recognized company culture and leadership development training

Shaping culture and leadership is critical to the success of every business, particularly for those in the scaleup phase. We’re thrilled to partner with Crestcom to help our members succeed.” — Siri Agrell, Executive Director of OneEleven

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crestcom and OneEleven announce their partnership to develop high-performing company culture and leadership for OneEleven’s 55 technology scaleup members. Working with Steve Leslie, a culture and leadership development expert and Managing Crestcom Partner, OneEleven members will complete a culture, leadership and development program.“Shaping culture and leadership is critical to the success of every business, and that is particularly true for those that are in the scaleup phase,” says Siri Agrell, Executive Director of OneEleven. “We’re thrilled to partner with Steve Leslie and Crestcom to help our members develop these critical skills that will help them successfully scale.”Established in 2013, OneEleven is home to a community of 50+ high-performing technology scaleups. OneEleven understands that scaling companies need more than just space: they need time. OneEleven works to provide founders with everything they need so that they can focus on what's most important: building their business.The highly curated community, flexible facilities, programming, and best-in-class partnerships are designed to meet the unique needs of technology scaleups. OneEleven membership provides unparalleled access to peer networks, investment capital and strategic support, as companies grow their teams and their markets.Crestcom provides organizations with an internationally recognized leadership development program, The Bullet ProofManager. This program provides managers with practical tools and skills they can apply directly in their daily work to improve goal attainment and business success. Crestcom is HRPA pre-approved for continuing professional development and has helped thousands of managers become better leaders while improving business outcomes.As part of this partnership, OneEleven members will participate in multiple interactive leadership development sessions as well as one on one executive development focused on values led leadership specifically for founders. The program has been developed using Crestcom International’s 30 years of leadership development expertise, mixed with the latest research in adult learning methods and contemporary business trends. Sessions have also been tailored for the unique needs of leadership teams in tech scaleup companies. Each of the sessions will focus on a specific area of culture and leadership development. The curriculum covers:1. When is it too early to shape high-performing cultures to scale up?2. Interpersonal skills to connect, inspire, engage, and lead the most diverse teams in history3. Communicating for impact and maximum results4. Building your business is everyone’s business5. Develop effective and devoted employees6. Ignite a culture of accountability7. Mastering NegotiationIn addition to the leadership sessions, company leaders that participate will receive a personalized value and personality style assessment. Steve Leslie will also be available to participants for on-site executive coaching, session debriefs and follow-ups, and for providing additional support as needed.About CrestcomCrestcom is on a mission to create a better world by developing stronger, more ethical leaders. For over 30 years, Crestcom partners with clients from some of the most recognized and respected organizations worldwide to develop the specific skills and tools that produce bottom-line results. We use insights from these partnerships to continually improve and develop leadership training content that is proven to affect positive change and drive value.Crestcom is HRPA pre-approved for continuing professional development and has helped thousands of managers become better leaders while improving business outcomes.About OneElevenOneEleven is home to a community of high-performing technology scaleups. Membership in OneEleven unlocks unparalleled access to a highly curated peer network, investment capital, best-in-class partners, on-demand services, and strategic support designed specifically to help businesses successfully navigate periods of substantial growth.



