Better Branches Technology Releases Self Check-in Kiosk 5.0

Better Branches Technology Kiosk v5

Updated module adds 2 new texting features and support for Online Queuing

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Better Branches Technology, a provider of branch visitor queuing and appointment handling software for credit unions, announced the release of Version 5.0 of their Better Lobby Kiosk software. The Kiosk software can be used on an iPad, Surface Tablet or touch-screen equipped PC. It delivers an intuitive branch check-in process via visitor self check-in or by a credit union Concierge staff member and it supports walk-ins, appointments and members who have queued online.Importantly, Better Lobby Kiosk 5.0 enables branch visitors to receive a text when they are “soon to be served.” For existing Mobile Appointment Booking Tool clients, Kiosk 5.0 adds an optional feature that enables visitors to TEXT an appointment link to their mobile device from the Kiosk so that they can use their phone to book an appointment. Kiosk 5.0 also supports Better Branches Technology’s new Online Queuing module by adding a check-in screen option for visitors who have elected to place their name into the branch queue prior to arriving at the branch.Rick Poulton, President of Better Branches Technology, states that “we anticipate considerable interest in our new kiosk texting features as credit unions leverage SMS technology to enhance their members’ branch experience.” He also notes that “both Kiosk 5.0 and Online Queuing are integrate with our latest 7.0 release of Better Lobby. Combined they may represent the most significant single product update in our 16 year history.”About Better Branches TechnologySince its founding in 2003 Better Branches’ software solutions have expanded to include modules such as: Better Lobby/Main Service Queue, Self Check-in Kiosk, Branch Appointment Calendar, Mobile Appointment Booking Tool, Online Queuing, Survey Trigger module, and Branch Video Meeting Queues. These solutions are flexible enough to support credit unions with 10,000 to 950,000 members.For more information, contact Rick Poulton at (866) 444-8344 ext 20 or email rpoulton@betterbranches.com. You may also learn more about Better Branches Technology by visiting www.betterbranches.com



