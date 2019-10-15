Pivoting Strategies Presents The New CEO Series: Meet Dr. Clishia Taylor - An Innovator

Celebrating the 200th anniversary of Florence Nightingale, The New CEO Series kicks off with an interview with Dr. Clishia Taylor, a nurse, CEO, and innovator.

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, October 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Next year we celebrate the 200th Anniversary of Florence Nightingale, and in 2020, the United Nations recognizes the International Year of Nursing and Midwife. In recognition of the anniversary, we kick off The New CEO Series with an interview with Dr. Clishia Taylor. Dr. Taylor is a nurse, CEO, administrator, lobbyist, and entrepreneur who reflects the ever-changing landscape of the new CEO.

In this four-part series, Dr. Taylor, CEO of American Health Care Professionals, Co-Founder of Bless My People Foundation, and Director of Global Health Access Institute, describes her career journey becoming a nurse, CEO, and innovator. She discusses how developing the internal capabilities of her organization, including investing in innovative solutions and customers, are sharpening her ability to grow her business.

“How we learn and how we enter the role of CEO is changing,” she said. “You can literally watch people start a business and overnight become a CEO on YouTube of a major company. We’re democratizing how and who becomes a CEO of a company,” said Dr. Taylor.

“The New CEO understands where the consumer experience is broken and is diving in to fix it, whether as a company or as a social business,” said Dr. Taylor.

“The insights Dr. Taylor shares are applicable to entrepreneurs, family business, and Fortune 500 companies alike,” said Carla A. Fleming, CEO and Founder, Pivoting Strategies. “Dr. Taylor takes us on a journey of how she thinks about a balanced company – one that masters the day-to-day activities, reads the future to innovate, and renews its business strategy to embrace the constantly changing marketspace.”

The New CEO series begins this week, with a new article rolling out over the next three weeks.

American Health Care Professionals (AHCP)

American Health Care Professionals (AHCP), established in 1995, is a Community Based Organization (CBO) located in Great Falls, Virginia. AHCP is accredited by The Joint Commission. Our company provides a comprehensive, patient-centric model inclusive of: Home Health, Telehealth, Mobile Health, Global Health, and Wellness Programs.

Bless My People Foundation

Bless My People Foundation (BMP) is a nonprofit 501(c) (3) health care professionals training center created specifically to help eliminate health care disparities by providing training, education, and health care promotion to women, children, the disabled, low income, and elderly populations.

Global Health Access (GHA) Institute

Global Health Institute provides Telemedicine/Telehealth Certifications and evidence-based wellness programs to universities, health care experts, non-governmental organizations (NGO’s), community-based organizations (CBO’s), interfaith-based organizations, government leaders, HUD Senior communities, and individuals.

The New CEO

A monthly blog, The New CEO Series explores how CEOs and Founders are thinking about redefining the CEO role and the internal capabilities required to grow a company. The challenges they’re grappling with include: the demographic shift; a focus on stakeholders; reimagination of physical products as digital products; the movement from customer behaviors to building customer relationships; and the rise of the Authenticity Age where leaders, consumers, and communities are leveraging social business and corporate social responsibility to solve the challenges we face.

About Pivoting Strategies

Pivoting Strategies is a business strategy consulting firm that works with middle market firms to build their internal capabilities for growth. The work we do allows our clients to develop deep-dive insights about their organization, customers, and marketspaces to recognize new opportunities. The result? Increased revenues, expanded customer lifetime value, and more meaningful, relevant customer engagements.



