The New CEO: Redefining Who is a CEO

The CEO role is undergoing a shift on multiple levels. How The New CEO responds will impact the future of business.

Pivoting Strategies, a business strategy consulting firm, rebrands their blog as “The New CEO.” The renaming reflects the redefining of the CEO role, who can become one, the expectations, and the new skills and capabilities required.

CEOs are more diverse than ever before. In the U.S. 13% of the CEOs of middle market firms are women-owned or women-led middle, and five percent of middle market firms in the $10M to $100M space are minority-owned businesses, according to Dun & Bradstreet. The average age of an entrepreneur is 45 years-old in the U.S., according to MIT Sloan School of Management.

“The CEO role is undergoing a major shift,” said Carla A. Fleming, CEO and Founder of Pivoting Strategies. “The shift is happening on multiple levels – demographic, analytical, digital, behavioral, and stakeholder,” said Fleming.

Customers are changing. CEOs are investing in a new set of analytical skills to understand who is their customer and customer behaviors. They’re thinking about how to move beyond transactional relationships to creating deeper, long-term relationships. This is critical as physical products and services become digital solutions.

More than the bottom line is on the line. Decision-making today means CEOs are seeing customers and the community as key stakeholders, giving them equal status shareholders, especially when considering products, services, and the company business strategy. Being out of alignment impacts the company’s bottom line.

“Also, companies are using a social business model – running a nonprofit as a business with a mission to solve social problems,” said Fleming. “CEOs running social businesses and CEOs who integrate Corporate Social Responsibility into their business are helping to usher in the Authenticity Age where these types of challenging problems are addressed head-on through innovative business models and solutions,” said Fleming.

The New CEO blog will dig into these issues and more through monthly interviews with CEOs and Founders. We’ll explore how they’re thinking about these challenges, the impact on their organizations, and the innovative ways they’re solving these challenges. We’ll also discuss the new skills and capabilities they’re mastering to continue to grow their businesses.

Pivoting Strategies is a business strategy consulting firm that works with middle market firms to cultivate the future of your business. The work we do allows our clients to develop deep-dive insights about their customers and prospect to recognize new opportunities. The result? Increased revenues, expanded customer lifetime value, and more meaningful, relevant customer engagements.

