Michael Hennessy, CFA, CFP®, Launches Harbor Crest Wealth Advisors

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, USA, October 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael Hennessy, a CFA® charterholder and a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional, today announced the launch of his new financial advisory firm: Harbor Crest Wealth Advisors. Harbor Crest Wealth Advisors will serve families, business owners, retirees and boaters in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the “Yachting Capital of the World.”

Hennessy’s decision to launch Harbor Crest Wealth Advisors was fueled by the desire to help the South Florida community find financial freedom through disciplined financial planning and investment solutions. “People spend a majority of their waking hours working to secure a stable future for themselves, their partners and their family,” said Hennessy, the firm’s founder and chief executive officer (CEO). “They deserve attentive, individualized and comprehensive care to deliver the best financial outcomes that align with their values, needs and wants.”

Before launching Harbor Crest Wealth Advisors, Hennessy worked on the institutional side of the financial planning business for ten-plus years, as a portfolio manager and trader with BlackRock in New York City and a hedge fund in Boca Raton, Florida. “While I enjoyed the intellectual challenge of the markets, I found something ‘missing’ along that career path. Specifically, I couldn't see or feel how my day-to-day responsibilities positively impacted the users of our products,” Hennessy said. “I realized I wanted a more personal relationship with my clients, helping them live their best financial lives using the skills I’ve learned.”

Harbor Crest Wealth Advisors’ services include tax planning, retirement planning, education planning, insurance and risk management, investment management, estate planning and employee benefits planning. Harbor Crest Wealth Advisors is a member of the Financial Planning Association (FPA), National Association of Personal Financial Advisors (NAPFA), CFA (Chartered Financial Analyst) Institute, CFP (Certified Financial Planner) Board, Fee Only Network and XY Planning Network. Those who are interested in learning more about Harbor Crest Wealth Advisors’ services may contact Hennessy directly on the firm’s website at harborcrestwealth.com.

About Harbor Crest Wealth Advisors

Harbor Crest Wealth Advisors works with families, retirees, business owners and members of the boating community in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The firm specializes in offering disciplined financial planning, tax planning, retirement planning, business consulting and investment management. To learn more, visit harborcrestwealth.com.

About Michael Hennessy

Michael Hennessy, a CFA® charterholder and a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional, is the founder and CEO of Harbor Crest Wealth Advisors. Previously, he was a portfolio manager and trader with BlackRock in New York City and a hedge fund in Boca Raton, Florida. With over ten years in the financial planning industry, Hennessy knows how to take complex problems and simplify them into a personalized, strong plan of action. He builds a plan that encompasses more than just one’s investments — he helps clients navigate that plan amid all of the emotional, physical and financial adjustments. Hennessy runs Harbor Crest Wealth Advisors so his clients can get the attentive, comprehensive care they need for the best financial outcomes that align with their values.



