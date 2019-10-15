LSI to deliver Student Information Systems throughout North America

WALTHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LSI, a SAP® PartnerEdge® Gold partner dedicated to higher education, today announced its goal to work with SAP to provide next-generation student information systems to the North American Higher Education market.

Student information systems can digitally transform the student lifecycle -- from admission to graduation -- by adding self-service processes, mobile access and embedded analytics for data-informed decisions.

"The SAP S/4HANA® platform provides the foundation for the data-driven university," explained Shyam Jajodia, EVP and Chief Solution Architect at LSI. "Student information systems leverage this technology by connecting academic processes across departments, students and staff. Student engagement is simplified through the use of intuitive mobile applications. We look forward to our partnership with SAP and continuing our mission to transform systems of higher education."

Universities need to meet student expectations, and campus information must be available in real time and always accessible. The smartphone and tablet of every student are the nucleus of their social world and their online outlet to society. Yet, often students cannot use these smartphones to access university systems and support. To change this, universities must become equally smart.

"Successfully preparing higher education and research for the ‘experience economy’ requires more efficient, intelligent administrative support systems to allow institutions to focus on high-velocity research and on student engagement to improve admissions, retention and student success," said Dr. Malcolm Woodfield, Global Vice President of Higher Education and Research at SAP. "Having worked with higher education and research clients for over 20 years, LSI is a key strategic partner for us in helping colleges and universities drive their transformation into digital, intelligent enterprises, centered on excellence in research and student experience.”

LSI was founded in 1998 with a mission to transform government, national security, healthcare and education via the adoption of best-in-class business practices and digitalization. Fast forward to today and LSI leverages secure and cutting-edge technologies engineered by SAP to create the Intelligent Public Enterprise for Federal, State, Local Government, Education and Healthcare organizations.

