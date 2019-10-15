Colorado Springs Chorale To Perform Handel’s ‘Messiah’

On the campus of Charis Bible College, Nov. 16 at 2 p.m.

It’s a great way to start the Christmas season and reflect on the birth, death and resurrection of Jesus.” — Andrew Wommack

WOODLAND PARK, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Woodland Park steps into the holiday season with a special presentation of George Frideric Handel’s “Messiah” on Saturday, Nov. 16, performed by the Colorado Springs Chorale and accompanied by the 150-member Chamber Orchestra of the Springs.

This banner event will take place at The Auditorium, a world-class performing arts center on the campus of Charis Bible College. This 3,100-seat venue will open its doors open at 12:30 p.m. for the 2 p.m. performance, and seating is general admission. Tickets are $15.

“We are honored to offer our facility in beautiful Woodland Park to the first-rate performance: Handel’s ‘Messiah,’” said Andrew Wommack, president and founder of Charis Bible College. “It’s a great way to start the Christmas season and reflect on the birth, death and resurrection of Jesus.”

The Colorado Springs Chorale is a beloved institution in the Pikes Peak region, dating back to the mid-1900s, as one of the oldest choirs in the state. In addition to its local and national favor, it was internationally recognized when it became the official choir of the upcoming 2020 D-Day ceremonies in Normandy, France.

For more information or to register go to awmi.net/event/messiah

About Charis Bible College

Charis Bible College was started in 1994 by Andrew Wommack to train disciples for the work of the ministry. His vision is to change the body of Christ’s perception of God by preparing and sending leaders to proclaim the truth of the Gospel of Jesus Christ throughout the world. Charis Bible College is headquartered in Woodland Park, Colorado, and has more than 40 campuses around the world. Find Charis at charisbiblecollege.org, on Facebook or on Twitter.

