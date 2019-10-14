Annual Women’s Conference on Charis Bible College Campus November 7-9

For more information or to register, go to www.womenariseconference.com.

Men were created from dust; us women, we were fashioned. We are called to change the atmosphere everywhere we go!” — Audrey Mack, Women Arise 2018

WOODLAND PARK, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Charis Bible College Woodland Park will again host Women Arise, its annual women’s conference, on November 7-9.

Over a two-day period, women from all over the region will gather to hear guest speakers and attend workshops that highlight topics that matter to women. Main speakers include Evangelist Dorothy Brown, wife of sportscaster James Brown and Pastor Sue Sheriff, Pastor Sharris Johnson, and Carlie Terradez.

For more information or to register, go to www.womenariseconference.com.

About Charis Bible College

Charis Bible College was started by Andrew Wommack to train disciples for the work of the ministry. His vision is to change the body of Christ’s perception of God by preparing and sending leaders to proclaim the truth of the Gospel of Jesus Christ throughout the world. Charis Bible College is headquartered in Woodland Park, Colorado, and has more than 60 campuses around the world. Find Charis at charisbiblecollege.org, on Facebook or on Twitter.



