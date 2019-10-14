Carla J Lawson Releases, The Return

Carla J Lawson, Author of "The Return"

'The Return' entertains, and is on track to do so for decades to come

LOS ANGELES, CA, AMERICA, October 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- California author and entrepreneur, Carla J. Lawson has released her debut novel, her publicist announced today. "The Return: Odara’s Rise" is Book 1 of a 3-part series.“A few months ago, Carla was relatively, unknown. ‘The Return’ has changed that,” stated Fran Briggs , Publicist to Carla J Lawson. The book first and foremost entertains, and is on track to do so for decades to come. But it also provides lessons in responsibility, etiquette, and managing risks,” she concluded."The Return is a sci-fi/afro-futurism series that introduces Odara, an African American female superhero,” explained Carla J Lawson. “She was created from fire, she utilizes time travel, telekinesis, orbs and spells amongst other gifts and powers to carry out her assignments in an effort to restore balance and harmony to the universe.”"The Return" reads with unfading energy and is available at https://www.facebook.com/notes/fran-briggs/the-return-book-1-of-carla-j-lawsons-trilogy-odaras-rise-now-available-for-presa/10157121668134998 . For media inquires and bookings, please email FranBriggs@aol.com or call (928) 275-1642.Book details• Title: The Return: Odara's Rise (Book 1)• Paperback: 176 pages• Publisher: Independently published (October, 2019)• Language: English• ISBN-10: 1698844964• ISBN-13: 978-1698844961• Product Dimensions: 5.2 x 0.4 x 8 inches• Shipping Weight: 9.3 ounces



