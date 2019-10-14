NuSierra Colombia SAS Becomes First Company to Receive Third-Party 100% Organic Cultivation Certification

NuSierra is excited to be the first in Colombia to cultivate, certified 100% organic cannabis.” — Matias Gaviria

SAN VICENTE, ANTIOQUIA, COLOMBIA, October 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NuSierra Colombia SAS (NuSierra) is proud to announce that it has become the first medical cannabis company in Colombia to receive the coveted 100% organic designation for its San Vicente cultivation facility from the organic certifying organization, Mayacert. Pursuant to this designation, NuSierra, its distributors and retailers can now designate products sourced from its cultivation facility as “Certified Organic by Mayacert” for the U.S., Canada and E.U. markets.



“NuSierra is excited to be the first in Colombia to cultivate, certified 100% organic cannabis. It is not an easy thing to do, but our manufacturers, distributors and customers want to provide patients with the best, highest quality cannabis medicine – and that means organic,” believes Matias Gaviria, NuSierra’s CEO.

NuSierra is a fully, licensed operating, Colombian medical cannabis company. NuSierra is currently undergoing organic certification of its processing facility, which will similarly permit use of the “100% organic” designation on all manufactured products. Its founders and management team have experience founding and managing large medical cannabis companies in highly regulated marketed within the U.S., Canada and Australia. For more information, visit www.nusierra.com or send an email to info@nusierra.com



