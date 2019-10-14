Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon Dr. Adam Basner Provides Breast Implant Revision for Patients in the Baltimore Area

Dr. Adam Basner - Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon

LUTHERVILLE-TIMONIUM, MD, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patient satisfaction with breast implants is consistently very high. Modern surgical techniques and materials result in a lifelike appearance and feel that improve the self-image and confidence of women who undergo breast augmentation.

However, as with any surgical procedure, complications may occur with breast enhancement. In the event of complications or dissatisfaction after augmentation surgery, breast implant revision is a possible solution. During revision surgery, Dr. Basner removes and replaces one or both of the patient’s breast implants.

“Breast implant correction is growing in popularity as women realize the results a revision surgery can achieve,” said Dr. Adam Basner, board-certified plastic surgeon and founder of The Plastic Surgery Center of Maryland. “In my practice, I help each patient pursue the best in natural, beautiful results. With implant revision surgery, I use the latest techniques and materials to help women achieve truly the best outcome of breast augmentation surgery.”

Complications after breast augmentation are fairly uncommon, but may include deflation or rupture of the implant, suboptimal implant position, or undesirable size and shape. Breast asymmetry can also occur both in cases where the breasts were uneven before augmentation and where loss of symmetry occurs after surgery.

Another potential complication is capsular contracture. This issue occurs when scar tissue surrounding the breast implant becomes hard, forming a capsule. Capsular contracture may result in discomfort, but it generally presents as aesthetic issues and firming of the breasts around the implants.

For women who experience capsular contracture, Dr. Basner typically recommends breast implant revision with STRATTICE™ Reconstructive Tissue Matrix. STRATTICE is a biocompatible mesh implanted during revision surgery that provides support for the breast implants, reducing the likelihood of future complications.

“Making STRATTICE part of the breast implant revision procedure often has enormous aesthetic benefits for the patient, as well as long-term satisfaction and comfort,” Dr. Basner said. “I have found that most patients tolerate STRATTICE well, and they enjoy breast augmentation that looks and feels more natural than the implants they had before.”

ABOUT ADAM BASNER, M.D. – THE PLASTIC SURGERY CENTER OF MARYLAND

Dr. Adam Basner performs procedures of the breasts, body, and face for men and women in Baltimore and nearby communities in Maryland such as Columbia, Owings Mills, and Towson, as well as neighboring areas of Lower Pennsylvania. Operating rooms at The Plastic Surgery Center of Maryland are certified by Medicare and the American Association for Accreditation of Ambulatory Surgery Facilities, and Dr. Basner pairs advanced surgical techniques with state-of-the-art technology and materials, including STRATTICE™ Reconstructive Tissue Matrix and more. The Plastic Surgery Center of Maryland is located at 1304 Bellona Ave. Lutherville-Timonium, MD 21093. Visit https://www.drbasner.com/ or call (410) 616-3000 to schedule a consultation.

