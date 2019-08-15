Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon Dr. Adam Basner Provides Mommy Makeovers for Women in the Baltimore Area

Dr. Adam Basner - Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon Adam Basner, M.D. - Baltimore Magazine 2018 Top Doctor Mommy Makeover Procedure Choices

LUTHERVILLE-TIMONIUM, MD, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Adam Basner is recognized as a Top Doctor by Baltimore Magazine. His practice, The Plastic Surgery Center of Maryland, is a regional destination for procedures of the breast, body, and face, as well as non-surgical services. Women in and around the Baltimore area can enjoy the benefits of several of these procedures through a mommy makeover.

“Pregnancy and childbirth are remarkable experiences, but they take a toll on a woman’s body,” Dr. Basner said. “The mommy makeover helps reverse some of the unwanted effects of child bearing, such as stretched skin, sagging breasts, and more.”

Mommy makeover surgery is customized to the individual needs and goals of each patient. Some women are concerned about the deflated, elongated look of their breasts after breastfeeding. Others are self-conscious about sagging skin and excess fat of the abdomen, hips, thighs, and other areas. Some women also experience discomfort and a loss of confidence as a result of stretched vaginal tissue.

Dr. Basner can recommend a number of options to help women overcome these issues. Procedures that are often part of a mommy makeover include breast augmentation, breast lift, liposuction, tummy tuck, and labiaplasty.

Women who are considering a mommy makeover should be done having children. Subsequent pregnancies can offset the results of the procedure. Those interested in breast enhancement and lift should also delay surgery until their children are no longer breastfeeding. Women who meet these criteria and are close to their ideal weight are generally candidates for the procedures included in a mommy makeover.

The next step for women who are interested in mommy makeover surgery is a comprehensive consultation at The Plastic Surgery Center of Maryland. Dr. Basner meets with each woman one-on-one to evaluate her physical health, goals for mommy surgery, and more. Dr. Basner has helped many women reclaim their bodies and their confidence, and he is proud to share before-and-after photos during the consultation appointment of patients who have achieved results with this customized combination of procedures.

ABOUT ADAM L. BASNER, M.D. – THE PLASTIC SURGERY CENTER OF MARYLAND

Dr. Adam Basner is certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery. In addition to his private plastic surgery practice, The Plastic Surgery Center of Maryland, Dr. Basner is also the head of the Division of Plastic Surgery at Sinai Hospital. He pairs his extensive education and advanced training with state-of-the-art techniques and technology to provide customized procedures such as the mommy makeover, breast augmentation, liposuction, tummy tuck, labiaplasty, and more. The Plastic Surgery Center of Maryland serves patients in Baltimore, Columbia, and nearby areas of Maryland, as well as the neighboring states. Dr. Basner’s office is located at 1304 Bellona Ave. Lutherville-Timonium, MD 21093. Call (410) 616-3000 or visit https://www.drbasner.com/ to schedule a consultation.

