Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon Dr. Adam Basner is Plastic Surgery Chief at Sinai Hospital, a 2018 Baltimore Top Doctor

LUTHERVILLE-TIMONIUM, MD, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the first priorities for any patient is getting to know their doctor. This can be difficult with the number of websites providing information on the background of thousands of medical providers. Fortunately, Dr. Adam Basner provides current and prospective patients extensive information about his education, training, and experience.

“It’s very important to earn the trust of patients, especially with elective cosmetic procedures,” Dr. Basner said. “Plastic surgery patients have a choice of providers. I consider it my duty to educate patients, and that begins with making sure they know who I am and feel comfortable with me.”

Dr. Basner has been certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery (ABPS) for over 20 years. Board certification is entirely voluntary and signifies a commitment to ongoing training, excellence in patient care, and superior results. Only board-certified plastic surgeons have a legitimate claim to be specialists in plastic surgery.

In addition to certification by the ABPS, Dr. Basner is also a member of organizations such as the American College of Surgeons, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, and the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery.

Outside of his private plastic surgery practice, Dr. Basner heads the Division of Plastic Surgery at Sinai Hospital. The hospital is a trusted destination for cosmetic and reconstructive surgery of the breasts, body, and face.

Although Dr. Basner has hospital appointments at Sinai Hospital, Johns Hopkins Hospital, Northwest Hospital Center, and Greater Baltimore Medical Center, he performs most procedures right in his office. The Plastic Surgery Center of Maryland is home to two on-site operating rooms fully certified by the American Association for Accreditation of Ambulatory Surgery Facilities (AAAASF).

Ambulatory facilities are subject to careful inspection by the AAAASF before they are certified. Certification signals a facility that meets the highest standards for patient safety.

Along with recognition by leading medical and specialty organizations, Dr. Basner has also earned acclaim from patients as well as his local peers. He is rated a Top Doctor on RealSelf for his expert answers to user questions and high overall patient satisfaction. Dr. Basner also achieved Top Doctor status from Baltimore Magazine in a 2018 survey of physicians. Area doctors were asked to share whom they would refer a family member to for care across more than 125 medical specialties, including cosmetic surgery.

Dr. Adam Basner has been performing plastic surgery for more than 20 years. A board-certified plastic surgeon, he has achieved exceptional results for patients across a wide range of procedures, including breast augmentation, rhinoplasty, tummy tuck, face and neck lift, male breast reduction for men with gynecomastia, and more. The Plastic Surgery Center of Maryland is located at 1304 Bellona Ave. Lutherville-Timonium, MD 21093, Please call (410) 616-3000 or visit https://www.drbasner.com/ to schedule a consultation with Dr. Basner.

