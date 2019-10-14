Trace-a-Matic South Increases Machining Capability and Capacity

New HNK VTC 16/20R CNC Vertical Turning Center Trace-A-Matic Logo

The latest machining center marks the tenth new installation for the company in 2019.

HOUSTON, TX, US, October 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CNC machining Trace-A-Matic Corporation has installed a new HNK VTC 16/20R CNC vertical turning center in Plant 1 at their Houston, TX location. It features live tooling, a C-axis indexing table, 63” chuck, 79” max swing, 65” max under rail, and a 35.4” max Z. Compact and rigid in design, it provides heavy-duty, precise turning, milling, drilling, and tapping capability. The center adds significant capacity and the ability to manufacture larger parts for the southern operation, serving general machining demand across all industry sectors.

“The HNK VTC brings opportunity as we expand our machining envelope to a turning diameter of 79” and 65” height,” Joel Donohue, vice president, and general manager of Trace-A-Matic South said in a statement. “Trace-A-Matic continues its commitment to invest in the growth and success of our customers.”

About Trace-A-Matic Corporation

Trace-A-Matic machines precision parts and assemblies for manufacturers in the aerospace, defense & military, food processing & pharmaceutical, heavy equipment, medical equipment, mining, oil & gas, power generation, transportation, and general industrial markets. The company’s state-of-the-art facilities use the latest CNC manufacturing technologies to produce complex and intricate components that meet or exceed the most critical tolerances. They machine parts from castings, weldments, forgings, tubing and bar stock that range in weight from 1 pound to 15,000 pounds.

Trace-A-Matic was established in 1968 and has evolved into a multi-facility operation with locations in Brookfield, WI and Houston, TX serving the US and international customers. They employ a highly skilled workforce of 200+ people that operate 120+ precision machining centers in a combined climate-controlled environment of 300,000+ square feet.

Visit https://www.traceamatic.com/news/manufacturing-efficiency/HNK-VTC-Installation.html for more information.

Trace-A-Matic North - Headquarters

21125 Enterprise Avenue

Brookfield, WI 53045, USA

https://www.traceamatic.com

sales@traceamatic.com

+1-262-797-7300

Trace-A-Matic South

7210 Empire Central Drive

Houston, TX 77040, USA

+1-713-538-1370



