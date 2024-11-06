Trace-A-Matic Expands Capabilities with New Mazak Integrex 5-Axis Machining Center

New Mazak Integrex E-500HN 5-Axis Installation at Trace-A-Matic North

Trace-A-Matic North installs a new state-of-the-art Mazak Integrex 5-axis machining center for complex long-shaft and roller machining.

BROOKFIELD, WI, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trace-A-Matic North installed a new state-of-the-art Mazak Integrex E-500HN 5-axis machining center. The center handles long shaft and roller machining with complex part geometries, enhancing the company’s precision and versatility to serve a wide range of market segments.

The Mazak Integrex E-500HN features a massive working area of 19.6” x 32.6” x 160”, allowing the company to manufacture parts with intricate, multifaceted features on larger scales and enhanced efficiency. This new equipment aligns with Trace-A-Matic’s commitment to providing customers with cutting-edge solutions to meet the most demanding specifications and production requirements.

“This capital investment reflects our dedication to continuously supporting our customers’ current and future needs,” said Ed Graunke, President of Trace-A-Matic North. “We’re equipped to meet the evolving needs of various industries, from aerospace and energy to heavy machinery, delivering quality and precision in every part we produce. The addition increases our capacity and offers even more value to our customers by the ability to manufacture complex machining projects with faster turnaround times.”

For more information about Trace-A-Matic’s capabilities and services, please visit traceamatic.com.

About Trace-A-Matic Corporation

Trace-A-Matic is a precision machine shop serving the aerospace, automotive, defense, food processing, forging, foundry, heavy equipment, infrastructure, marine, medical equipment, military, mining, oil and gas, power generation, space, and transportation markets. The company’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities offer massive capacity and utilize the latest CNC machining technologies to produce complex and intricate components that meet or exceed the most critical tolerances. High-quality products machined from castings, forgings, fabricated weldments, tubing, billets, and bar stock weighing up to 15,000 pounds. The company has eight climate-controlled ISO 9001:2015 certified manufacturing locations in Brookfield, WI, and Houston, TX, and has been in business since 1968.

Trace-A-Matic North - Headquarters

21125 Enterprise Avenue

Brookfield, WI 53045, USA

https://www.traceamatic.com

sales@traceamatic.com

+1-262-797-7300

Trace-A-Matic South

7210 Empire Central Drive

Houston, TX 77040, USA

sales.south@traceamatic.com

+1-713-538-1370

