Trace-A-Matic Awarded Joint Certification Program (JCP) Certification

Joint Certification Program (JCP) Certification Awarded

Trace-A-Matic earns JCP Certification, reinforcing its position as a trusted provider of precision machined components to the defense sector.

BROOKFIELD, WI, US, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Trace-A-Matic Corp., a leading precision machining company, announced today its certification by the Joint Certification Program (JCP). This accreditation reinforces the company’s position as a trusted provider of precision machined components to the defense sector and highlights its dedication to maintaining the highest industry security standards.

The Joint Certification Program (JCP) validates and authorizes United States (U.S.) and Canadian contractors to access unclassified but sensitive military technical data owned by the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) and Canada’s Department of National Defense (DND). The JCP certification demonstrates Trace-A-Matic’s capability to handle controlled Unclassified Militarily Critical Technical Data (MCTD) and technology responsibly and securely.

“We are pleased to achieve JCP certification. It is a testament to our unwavering commitment to protecting sensitive technical data while facilitating seamless collaboration with our clients,” said Ed Graunke, President of Trace-A-Matic North. “This certification reaffirms our dedication to ensuring that only eligible companies with genuine need-to-know gain access to valuable military technical data. It is a significant step forward in securing our position as a leading provider of military precision machining services.”

The JCP certification positions Trace-A-Matic to enhance its offerings and provide cutting-edge solutions to clients across various industries, including aerospace, defense, medical, and beyond. With this accreditation, the company can access unclassified technical data crucial for optimizing manufacturing processes, promoting innovation, and delivering products of the highest caliber.

About Trace-A-Matic Corporation

Trace-A-Matic is a leading precision machining company that produces complex components for various industries, including aerospace, defense, medical, energy, and more. With over 55 years of expertise, the company is renowned for its commitment to quality, advanced manufacturing capabilities, and exceptional customer service. Trace-A-Matic’s state-of-the-art facilities and highly skilled team enable the company to deliver innovative, high-precision solutions tailored to meet the specific needs of its customers.

Trace-A-Matic was established in 1968 and has evolved into a multi-facility operation in Brookfield, WI, and Houston, TX, serving the U.S. and international customers. They employ a highly skilled workforce of 200+ people that operate 150+ precision machining centers in a combined climate-controlled environment of 300,000+ square feet.

Visit https://www.traceamatic.com/news/Trace-A-Matic-Awarded-JCP-Certification.html for more information.

