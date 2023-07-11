Trace-A-Matic Expands Aerospace and Defense 5-Axis Machining Capacity

Trace-A-Matic’s New DMG Mori CTX 5-Axis Mill Turn Center Installation

BROOKFIELD, WI, US, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Trace-A-Matic Corp., a leading precision machining company, announced today the installation of a second state-of-the-art DMG Mori CTX Beta 1250 TC 5-axis mill turn center at its Brookfield, WI, location. This strategic investment aims to bolster the company’s manufacturing capabilities and increase capacity to meet the growing demands of the aerospace and defense industries.

The aerospace and defense markets have witnessed remarkable growth and innovation, resulting in heightened requirements for high-quality, precision-machined components. Trace-A-Matic has been at the forefront of meeting these demands, consistently delivering exceptional products and services to its customers. The addition of the 5-axis mill turn center will further amplify the company’s capabilities, positioning them as a preferred supplier in these dynamic industries.

The cutting-edge machining center is renowned for its superior performance, accuracy, and efficiency. This 5-axis machine tool, equipped with advanced technology and innovative features, enables Trace-A-Matic to manufacture complex components with intricate geometries and tight tolerances. The machining center’s multitasking capabilities and high spindle speeds significantly reduce production times, ensuring prompt delivery without compromising quality.

“The installation of our second DMG Mori CTX Beta 1250 TC mill turn center marks an important milestone in our commitment to providing exceptional precision machining solutions,” said Ed Graunke, President of Trace-A-Matic North. “Expanding our capacity enables us to better serve our aerospace and defense customers by offering shorter lead times and greater flexibility in meeting their evolving needs.”

With this new addition, Trace-A-Matic reinforces its dedication to continuous improvement and staying ahead of industry demands. The increased production capacity will allow the company to accommodate larger project volumes and handle complex machining requirements more efficiently. By streamlining processes and enhancing capabilities, Trace-A-Matic is well-positioned to provide high-quality components that meet the rigorous standards of the aerospace and defense sectors.

About Trace-A-Matic Corporation

Trace-A-Matic is a leading precision machining company that produces complex components for various industries, including aerospace, defense, medical, energy, and more. With over 55 years of expertise, the company is renowned for its commitment to quality, advanced manufacturing capabilities, and exceptional customer service. Trace-A-Matic’s state-of-the-art facilities and highly skilled team enable the company to deliver innovative, high-precision solutions tailored to meet the specific needs of its customers.

Trace-A-Matic was established in 1968 and has evolved into a multi-facility operation in Brookfield, WI, and Houston, TX, serving the US and international customers. They employ a highly skilled workforce of 200+ people that operate 150+ precision machining centers in a combined climate-controlled environment of 300,000+ square feet.

