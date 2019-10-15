Sopheon Expands Partner Ecosystem with Phoenix Capital

Italian business consulting firm to offer Accolade® enterprise innovation management software and services to finance, insurance and banking markets

AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS, October 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sopheon (LON: SPE), a global leader in enterprise innovation management solutions, has partnered with Italian business consulting, corporate finance and corporate services firm Phoenix Capital.

Using Accolade to augment return-on-investment and improve strategy execution, Phoenix Capital will be well-positioned to create new business value through sustainable innovation for the firm’s clients in Italy and across Europe.

“For players in the Italian financial markets, integrating vision, projects, processes and business strategies is critically important,” said Diego Cristini, Phoenix Capital’s senior manager. “By partnering with Sopheon and being able to recommend Accolade to our clients, Phoenix Capital is now poised to help lead the financial services industry in digital transformation.”

Since 2008, Phoenix Capital has helped accelerate first- and second-generation startups by activating business development initiatives and implementing optimization strategies. Through its dynamic work, Phoenix Capital prioritizes reliability, competence, result orientation and relationship-building.

Accolade grants agile financial services organizations keen insights into friction points, process standardization, project planning and much more. With timely impact on process flow, Phoenix Capital’s client roster can better control spending, increase innovation portfolio value, reduce time-to-market and improve overall product and service success rates.

“Phoenix Capital is a perfect partner to help us bring innovation strategy to a new sector,” said Pieter Leijten, Sopheon’s vice president for EMEA. “By helping their clients enact corporate strategy changes more quickly and enjoy constant visibility to their portfolio of initiatives, Phoenix Capital will improve the business efficiency and growth attainment of client base.”

ABOUT SOPHEON

Sopheon partners with customers to provide complete Enterprise Innovation Performance solutions including patented software, expertise and best practices to achieve exceptional long-term revenue growth and profitability. Sopheon’s Accolade solution provides unique, fully-integrated coverage for the entire innovation management and new product development lifecycle, including strategic innovation planning, roadmapping, idea and concept development, process and project management, portfolio management and resource planning. Sopheon’s solutions have been implemented by over 250 customers with more than 60,000 users in over 50 countries. Sopheon is listed on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange. For more information, please visit www.sopheon.com.

ABOUT PHOENIX CAPITAL

Phoenix Capital is an 11-year-old business consulting, corporate finance and corporate services firm working in the banking and insurance markets. The firm fosters, develops and optimizes growth strategies for banks, insurance companies and financial service organizations throughout Italy and Europe. Phoenix Capital promotes economic, social and cultural relations through connecting companies, institutions and people. Learn more at www.phoenixcapital.it.

